Where did summer go?
That might be the question on the minds of parents and students today as classes are back in session in Crawford County schools.
As you drive the roads of Crawford County, please be aware that those familiar yellow buses will be out in the mornings and afternoons carrying students to and from their schools.
It’s been more than two months since schools were out for the summer, and it’s time for a little safety reminder.
Motorists need to be alert during the morning and afternoon commutes of buses in our districts.
Don’t forget that there are slower speed limits near schools, and drivers need to stop while a school bus is picking up or dropping off students.
As Terri Rae Anthony, safety advisor for AAA East Central, says, “School zone speed limits, AAA School Safety Patrollers and crossing guards are in place to save lives. Since children can move quickly and cross the road unexpectedly, it is important to obey speed limits and be ready to stop at a moment’s notice.”
Speed is a crucial factor in protecting the lives of students as they make their way to class. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 20 mph is about two-thirds less likely to be killed as compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 30 mph. Moreover, nearly 1-in-5 children 14 and younger who die in traffic crashes are pedestrians.
In addition to slowing down, AAA offers the following advice for motorists to keep children safe as they navigate their way through school zones:
• Ditch distractions. Research shows that glancing away from the road for just two seconds doubles the chances of crashing.
• Stay alert. Don’t rush into and out of driveways. Expect pedestrians on the sidewalk, especially around schools and in neighborhoods. Mind vehicle blind spots, check for children on the sidewalk, in the driveway, and around the vehicle before slowly backing up.
• Brake for buses. It may be tempting to drive around a stopped school bus, but not only is it dangerous – it is against the law.
• Watch for bikes. Children on bicycles are often unpredictable, so expect the unexpected. Motorists should slow down and allow at least three feet of passing distance between their vehicle and bicyclists.
• Plan ahead. Leave early and build in extra time for congestion. If possible, modify routes to avoid school zones.
Yes, this message and similar messages have been used before — but it is well worth repeating.
We all want students and school staff to have a safe and productive year. Help make that happen by being a safe motorist.
