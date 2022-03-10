As we watch the horrors of war unfold in Ukraine, we are often asking ourselves “What can I do?”
While we may not be able to take up arms to defend Ukrainians, there are some other ways we can help.
Unfortunately, not all assistance is equal and some relief efforts may never even make it to the people who need help the most.
Journalists at The Washington Post have put together a guide to help Americans wanting to be of help, knowing that hundreds, if not thousands, of people have died, many more are homeless and the nation lives in fear of what happens next.
You can access the complete list put together by The Post on our website at https://bit.ly/3KqalQe
When you access The Washington Post compilation on our website, you will find links that take you directly to sites where you can arrange your donations. These sites and organizations have been verified by journalists to help make sure your assistance will go where it is intended and do the most good.
While there are many posts on social media, perhaps well meaning, where people give examples of how they think they can benefit those who are suffering, for multiple reasons — not the least of which include the collapse of conventional financial infrastructures — many of those creative ideas fail to actually help people.
The Washington Post suggests well-known, well-established agencies with the apparatus in place to get relief to where it is intended.
Among those agencies and organizations, CARE has a direct portal “UKRAINE EMERGENCY,” that has been set up to provide food, water and other essentials. The link to contribute is embedded in the online article.
Most of us are familiar with Doctors Without Borders. You will also find a link to support its work in Ukraine, helping to provide health care, medicine and emergency services.
The Washington Post service also provides links to other verified relief efforts that include:
• GlobalGiving
• The International Rescue Committee
• Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross
• Project Hope
• Save the Children
• The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs oversees U.N. Crisis Relief
• The World Food Programme
• Voices of Children
Again, links to each of the agencies and a few more can be found embedded in The Washington Post compilation on our website at https://bit.ly/3KqalQe
We do not mean to suggest that many of the creative ideas being shared on Facebook and other social media platforms are not well intentioned. They just may not be effective. Send relief to where it can do the most good.
We hope by sharing this information it can help us all help others.
— The Valdosta (Georgia) Daily Times