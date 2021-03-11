Gov. Tom Wolf made a wise choice in selecting Dr. Denise Johnson to be the state’s next physician general.
Wolf announced the selection of Johnson to replace Dr. Wendy Braund on Monday. Johnson will be acting physician general until she is confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate. No hearing date has been set as yet for Johnson’s confirmation hearing as the Senate is in recess until next week.
As physician general, Johnson’s role will be to advise the governor as well as the Secretary of Health — a position currently held by Dr. Alison Beam until her confirmation — on health policy in Pennsylvania.
Johnson’s last day with Meadville Medical Center will be March 26. She will become acting physician general March 29.
Created by the General Assembly in 1996, the physician general position also participates in the decision-making process on policies on all medical and public health-related issues; review professional standards and practices in medicine and public health; consults with recognized experts on medical and public health matters; coordinates educational, informational and other programs for the promotion of wellness, public health and related medical issues; and consults with experts in Pennsylvania and other states regarding medical research, innovation and development.
We believe she will thrive in her new role.
A physician for 25 years in Meadville, Johnson has been chief medical officer at Meadville Medical Center since 2008. In that position, she has been responsible for all aspects of the hospital’s quality management program, the osteopathic family practice residency, patient experience and physician recruiting.
Prior to her administrative position, Johnson spent 13 years in private practice in Meadville as co-owner and physician at Meadville OB/GYN Associates.
Johnson has been involved in various community and regional groups focusing on diversity and inclusion and on the needs of women and is the current board chair of the Meadville Area Free Clinic.
She is past chair of the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape.
She earned her medical degree at Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and completed her residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Philip Pandolph, chief executive officer at MMC, summed up Johnson’s qualifications best.
“Dr. Johnson is not only a highly qualified physician, she is devoted to serving our community and now the entire commonwealth,” Pandolph said. “She will truly be missed at every level of our organization; however, I cannot wait to see what she accomplishes in Harrisburg.”
Neither can we. Meadville has a community treasure in Dr. Johnson and she will be an asset for the state.
We wish her well in her new position and urge the Senate to confirm her quickly.