Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Rainfall locally heavier in lake-effect prone areas. High 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.