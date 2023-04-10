Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators are leading the push to hold the rail industry more accountable for ensuring the safety not just of the people who work in the industry but the tens of millions of Americans who live near railroad tracks.
The picture of black smoke from a chemical fire rising over a typical middle-American town will do that. So will the stories of the people of Palestine, Ohio, who in a few minutes found their town, the environment and themselves possibly poisoned and their homes nearly worthless. Who’s going to buy a house in Palestine, not knowing whether it’s safe? How many people are going to trust the railway company or government regulators when they say it is?
At this point, the real economic and health effects are unknown. The cultural effects should be recognized as well. The derailment has deeply changed and perhaps destroyed an American community.
Senators Robert Casey, Jr., and John Fetterman, both Democrats, are among those sponsoring both the Railway Safety Act of 2023 and the Railway Accountability Act.
The Railway Safety Act requires common sense practices, like tighter requirements for transporting hazardous material, keeping a well-trained crew of two on the trains, improving monitoring of the wheel bearings that caused the East Palestine derailment, and a requirement that railway companies tell state emergency response officials what their trains are carrying. It also raises the amount the U.S. Department of Transportation can fine companies for violations.
The Railway Accountability Act, which our state’s two senators are sponsoring with Ohio senator Sherrod Brown, also a Democrat, proposes more common sense practices.
It will “direct the Federal Railroad Administration to study wheel-related derailments and mechanical defects, and come up with regulations to address those problems; require that mechanics who inspect train cars attest to their safety; ensure that the end of trains get emergency brake signals, and that warning equipment is provided to watchmen and lookouts.”
One encouraging sign is the diversity of sponsors of the Railway Safety Act. The sponsors represent an unusual range of views from Fetterman to Republican Josh Hawley.
They disagree on almost every political issue, but agree that the rail industry cannot be allowed to continue operating without much more scrutiny and more careful and detailed regulation. The picture of black smoke from a chemical fire rising over a typical middle-American town will do that.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
