What makes a book appropriate or inappropriate for inclusion in a school library? Who should determine which books are selected for inclusion?
Questions like these tend to remain unexamined, but they have come to the forefront both nationally and locally in PENNCREST School District over the past several years.
Last month, the board revised the district’s library materials policies to prioritize materials “that do not contain sexualized content” and to prohibit materials that contain “visual or visually implied depictions of sexual acts or simulations of such acts; explicit written depictions of sexual acts; or visual depictions of nudity — not including materials with diagrams about anatomy for science or content relating to classical works of art.” Parents and others would be able to challenge material under the policy.
At least one book — Sara Gruen’s 2006 novel “Water for Elephants” — has since been removed from district libraries.
Supporters of the newly revised policy have argued that books containing sexually explicit passages should not be available in schools, especially since seventh- and eighth-graders attend the district’s three high schools. The new policy isn’t censorship, supporters have argued, it’s a common sense matter of protecting youngsters from inappropriate material.
Supporters have dismissed arguments that any explicit passages represent very small portions of larger works and that they have been taken out of context. They appear uninterested in the idea that books could describe troubling scenes without endorsing them, and they have ignored and publicly ridiculed advice from the district’s former lawyer, who resigned as a result.
Supporters also have been uninterested in whether students actually read any of the books in question. It’s the principle that matters, not practical reality — students need to be protected from these books whether they are reading them or not. From this perspective, there simply shouldn’t be room on PENNCREST shelves for books that contain any sexually explicit scenes.
Opponents of the policy changes and book reviews have argued that the district already allows parents to prohibit their children from checking out books the parents find inappropriate.
But parents shouldn’t have to review hundreds of texts or more, supporters have responded, and even if they prohibit their own kids from reading such books, it still leaves explicit material on district shelves, paid for with taxpayer money.
This view of parents, students and the board’s duties adopts a “nanny state” approach to government as a form of conservative virtue signaling, and it sets a precedent that is likely to disappoint supporters.
Adopting this policy suggests that students are so fragile, simply being in the same building as a book like Khaled Hosseini’s “The Kite Runner” could corrupt them. Parents likewise can’t be expected to supervise their own children’s reading or to Google which books might be problematic for their family. Instead, the school board must protect them from books that are widely available and widely read with no ill effects.
Even with the policy in place, the books will still be widely available in public libraries and via bookstores. The point of the policy is less a matter of real protection and more a matter of sending a message about the board’s values. The current board appears to be taking sides in a culture war and is using its current power. That message may appeal to many PENNCREST voters — they elected three of the board members who supported the library policy — but it’s also worth noting that two of the five supporters were recently appointed by the board, not elected by voters.
We believe in free speech and believe acts like this to ban books will spark a greater interest in those books.
It’s easy to imagine this conservative policy victory coming back to bite those who support the current book restrictions. These board members won’t always be in office: What’s to stop future board members from coming for the books that today’s members value?
