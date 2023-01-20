Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.