We believe in Allegheny College.
Allegheny itself has a more-than-200-year history and it has important economic, cultural and social ties to not only Meadville, but also to Crawford County.
It’s a major employer, and having a thriving Allegheny College helps attract new people to the area.
Culturally, Allegheny holds music, dance, art and sporting events that are open to the community.
Its students interact with the community — volunteering or interning with local organizations, helping with events like Make A Difference Day or the cleanup of French Creek, or by spending money at local businesses.
Therefore, while we feel the recent infraction mentioned by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) could be considered minor by some, a warning that the college’s accreditation may be in jeopardy is a concern to our community.
There are two key words in the previous sentence — warning and may. Allegheny is and remains an accredited college.
Allegheny did meet six of seven criteria for reaccreditation by MSCHE.
The warning is because Allegheny did not provide MSCHE enough evidence that it is in compliance with the commission’s educational effectiveness assessment standard.
Allegheny was only one of four schools in Pennsylvania to be issued a non-compliance warning by MSCHE from June through August.
In the three months, the commission issued reports on 38 Pennsylvania schools of all types — technical schools, medical schools, and two and four-year colleges and universities.
In June, MSCHE issued warnings to Allegheny College, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and Westmoreland Theological Seminary about non-compliance with its educational effectiveness assessment standard.
Also in June, MSCHE warned Rosemont College it wasn’t in compliance with the commission’s standard for planning, resources and institutional improvement with documented clearly-stated and coherent objectives.
While the notice to Allegheny is concerning, there are some positives in this matter.
One is Allegheny President Ron Cole’s commitment to the college.
Another is that the college began to revise its educational effectiveness assessment practices before MSCHE’s final report was issued in June.
“Allegheny College is an institution of academic excellence with an unwavering commitment by faculty and staff to holistic student success,” Cole said in a statement to The Meadville Tribune. “We take seriously the quality of all programs and our accreditation status. I am confident that Allegheny’s accreditation is not at risk.”
Allegheny College’s reaccreditation process actually began in 2020 under its previous administration.
We have no doubt Cole is the right person at the right time at Allegheny to get and keep the college on the right academic path.
A 1987 graduate of the college, Cole came back to his alma mater as a professor of geology in 1994. As a faculty member, he held multiple leadership positions before becoming an administrator at Allegheny from 2015 until retirement in July 2022.
Named acting president in September 2022 by the college’s board of trustees, Cole was unanimously named as college president in July.
The community truly benefits from having this liberal arts college and we are eager to see the accreditation issue fully resolved quickly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.