On the COVID surge taking its toll on Meadville Medical Center:

“Prayers for the dedicated medical professions and the many others that work in our community hospital. Thank you all.”

Edward Longo

“It is real. Hopefully it does not catch up with someone they love. It will become a reality! Thanks nurses and doctors for all you do.”

Aleta Ann King

“Thank you to all the hard working nurses, doctors, CNAs, and all the other staff members it takes to keep MMC running! You are valued and appreciated!”

Jodi Gee

On UPMC opening an outpatient center in Vernon Township:

“Finally UPMC is coming here.”

Autumn Doughty

On Crawford County’s new district attorney, Paula DiGiacomo:

“Congratulations, Paula. Such an honor and well deserved!”

Michelle Tolin Cybulski

