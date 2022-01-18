The following are reader responses to news postings on our Facebook page.
On the COVID surge taking its toll on Meadville Medical Center:
“Prayers for the dedicated medical professions and the many others that work in our community hospital. Thank you all.”
— Edward Longo
“It is real. Hopefully it does not catch up with someone they love. It will become a reality! Thanks nurses and doctors for all you do.”
— Aleta Ann King
“Thank you to all the hard working nurses, doctors, CNAs, and all the other staff members it takes to keep MMC running! You are valued and appreciated!”
— Jodi Gee
• • •
On UPMC opening an outpatient center in Vernon Township:
“Finally UPMC is coming here.”
— Autumn Doughty
• • •
On Crawford County’s new district attorney, Paula DiGiacomo:
“Congratulations, Paula. Such an honor and well deserved!”
— Michelle Tolin Cybulski