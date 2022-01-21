We in Pennsylvania are in the midst of controversy about drawing the new Congressional district map after the 2020 Census.
Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-dominated state legislature are at odds over the latter’s map. I will maintain here that there is a good solution. But first, some background.
In Pennsylvania, federal and state law provide criteria for drawing districts. They are to be compact, contiguous, equal in population, and preserve communities of interest. Also, there must be partisan and racial fairness. These criteria make any bipartisan agreement highly improbable.
State law allows our state Supreme Court to draw the map if there is no agreement between the governor and the legislature. There was years-long agreement after the 2010 Census since the Republicans controlled both the executive and the General Assembly. The Republicans were pleased with this, but a lawsuit claimed that the legislatively drawn map violated the state Constitution. The electoral result was five Democrats and thirteen Republicans although the popular vote was close to even. After the Supreme Court produced its own map in 2018 (following appeals to lower courts), the next election resulted in a map equal to the popular vote.
In his December 28 letter to state House Speaker Bryan Cutler and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, Wolf wrote that he preferred to have the required negotiations public. He noted that the State Government Committee chaired by Seth Grove had approved a map by a 14-11 partisan vote (one Republican joined the Democrats). This map was then approved along partisan lines by the House. Wolf went on to say that the map was skewed and partisan and did not comply with state guidelines.
Another problem is that there is almost no time left of resolve differences since by the end of this month plans for the May primary need to be started.
This controversy has occurred frequently in many states. The details vary because state laws vary. A few states, like Arizona, have nonpartisan commissions that only partly avoid all the difficulties I have noted above. Also, partisans may try, as they often do, to place friendly members on any commission. American history sheds light here. Partisan districts occurred soon after 1800, most famously in the Massachusetts state-senate map by Gov. Elbridge Gerry. Since then, gerrymandering has been done by both parties.
Going further back, we need to note that in Article I, Section 2, our federal Constitution does not mention or require districts for election to the House of Representatives. Representatives are to be chosen by the people, that is, by whoever under state law is entitled to vote for the “most numerous branch of the state legislature.”
The first election, held in 1790, resulted in approximately a hundred representatives. Some were chosen by districts, which were permitted, but Pennsylvania and others chose representatives at large (see Gordon Wood, Empire of Liberty, p. 76) . What this meant was that the Pennsylvania voter simply picked eight men from the list of candidates. In these primitive times, the voter just told the election clerk his choices—paper ballots and privacy arrived early in the next century. Soon all states were using districts and our modern problems emerged.
As you have already inferred, my solution is to return to at-large elections. Today this might mean voting for a slate of candidates of one political party. If a state has 10 representatives and 60 percent vote for one party and 40 percent for the other, then the winning party would get six representatives and the loser four. Of course, things can become complicated with several parties etc., but I need not go further with available adjustments.
I do need to deal with the issues of “communities of interest.” For example, if a community has an agricultural interest, it wants a responsive representative. Under at-large voting a party could place in the community one of their representatives sympathetic with agriculture. Under the old system a mostly agricultural district would have low population density and large acreage. The representative would not be near to most of the residents. Much more important is having one’s party to be properly represented in legislative votes.
Legislators may hesitate to vote for an at-large method since the current system often allows incumbents of both parties to protect their careers. and the majority party may hope to succeed in some subtle gerrymandering. The US Supreme Court has hesitated to deal with this issue, but it has permitted some partisan bias. Here, too, the at-large method is better because it assures that each vote counts toward electing a member of Congress.
Ed Abegg is philosophy professor emeritus at West Penn University at Edinboro and author of Political Morality in a Disenchanted World; Engaging the World; and (forthcoming) A Rational Philosopher Writes on Culture and Nature.