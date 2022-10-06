Two very opposite visions of our current political life are present today. One holds that democracy is at stake, that the Republicans are working to diminish it through partisan redistricting, voter roll purges, voter ID requirements that burden voters, threats to voters who make slight mistakes, and plans for long voting lines in areas likely to vote against them. The other view argues that while there is more polarization, the political scene is ordinary: two very respectable parties making their case to the people. The Republican Party remains a highly principled and moral party. They simply want to emphasize election integrity.
Our democracy will not be totally ended by the Republican plan. All they need is to reduce Democratic votes by several percentage points. And we need to recall that most dictatorships give homage to democracy by holding sham or guided elections.
The Democrats declare that we face an emergency; the Republicans scoff gently and hold that it’s all just politics as usual. In Erie, the Republicans recently held a dinner at which there was much praise for their candidates and no recognition of any crisis. The Democrats counter that all this casualness enables the MAGA extremists who have taken control of the Republican party. The U.S. national security agencies have declared that right-wing extremism is the main danger to the United States. Of course, Republicans falsely claim that the main threat is the radical or even communistic left.
Truth is a casualty of this dispute, and in fact the party guilty of assaulting truth is the Republican. This party is not good at governing (I know this is a controversial topic, but there is ample evidence for my claim), yet Republicans are good at scorched-earth campaigning. Dark money funds ads that claim, for example, that Democrats are attacking the technology needed for our prosperity and security. The ad does not explain, but I judge that the point is that any more tax on corporate or personal wealth will lead to a dangerous decline of investment in technological research and development. The Democrats’ reply is that they are only shifting the technological emphasis in favor of what is environmentally clean and supportive of national security. There are important issues here that need intelligent discussion, but the Republicans, especially, seem content with their usual lies, distortions and demonizing slogans.
The mainstream media sometimes are to blame; for example, they report that migrants are leaving Venezuela to escape “communism” (MSNBC, Sept. 17). But the crisis there is the collapse of their economy, not what kind it is. The causes are complex and need a nuanced account.
The media, whether print, electronic or over the air, should not be neutral on truth, freedom of the press and democracy. Also, understandably, journalists assume the basic humane goodness of the United States. But my judgment is that any media that take a casual, business-as-usual attitude are failing to protect these basic values, including their own freedom of the press. In Hungary, for example, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has shut down newspapers that sharply criticize him. Of course, in Russia all media are under state control.
Journalists in reply may claim that as reporters they are bound to journalistic neutrality. But basic values are threatened by the MAGA Republicans. And if a reporter simply puts a microphone in front of spokespeople on each side, she or he is not doing what their profession requires.
Former president Donald Trump continues to play the aggrieved victim of corrupt and hyper-partisan politics. In his extreme paranoia he tells his audience that these dark forces are coming after him because he is on their side. As many have pointed out, Trump has tapped into and metastasized racist and related attitudes that have always been in our culture. Voter suppression in its modern form started in the South after the Civil War. Yes, all the investigations and accusations against Trump are unprecedented, but we have never had a president so immoral and/or deluded. The base of the Republican Party has become a cult impervious to fact.
My conclusion is that in our nation’s life now, voters should not vote for any Republican for any office unless that candidate has loudly and repeatedly rejected Trump and everything Trumpified. We need now to set aside even important policy issues to save our democracy. There is an intellectually coherent right-wing view that government should be minimal and only protect us from attack and fraud. But we ought not resume a debate on this until we secure our democracy.
Ed Abegg is professor emeritus at PennWest University at Edinboro. He is the author of three books, most recently “A Deeper Look: A Rational Philosopher Writes on Culture and Nature.”
