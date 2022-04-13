It’s late February of this year, and you’re seeing on the TV that there’s soldiers being stationed at the borders of your country. A couple of days later, your neighboring country has decided to attack you in the name of self defense. Sounds terrible right? Well, it is and it’s the reality for millions of people living in Ukraine.
On Feb. 21, Russia recognized the Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic, two states controlled by pro-Russian separatists. The next day the Russian Federation Council all agreed that military force was appropriate, sending Russian soldiers into each territory. On Feb. 24, Putin declared that his goal was to “demilitarize” Ukraine, announcing it as a “special military operation.” (Mr. Werkmeister further explained that “the Russians are pairing demilitarization with ‘denazification’-the idea that the Ukrainian government is a fascist government is ironic as its president is Jewish.) So, at around 5 a.m., Ukraine was attacked with both missiles and airstrikes, hitting Ukraine’s capital, along with on-ground invasions from multiple directions minutes later. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has declared general mobilization and martial law as an attempt at protecting his country.
I, and the whole of the Pitchfork staff, support Ukraine through this tough time. To show our support, I (with the help of Mrs. Miller, the advisor to the student newspaper) reached out to a man named Mike Malin to add a personal account, to maybe persuade those of you reading to at least actively care about what’s going on in Ukraine.
Mike Malin is from Ukraine but lives in Erie with his wife who has a sister who is in Ukraine. On the night before Russia’s invasion, his wife and her sister were on the phone talking, obviously not being able to ignore the growing issue in Ukraine. Her sister said, “I don’t want to go to sleep to wake up in the war.” Unfortunately, however, she did end up going to sleep and waking up to a war the next morning. Shock and horror was what the family was met with that morning, for both Mike and his wife in the United States and for the rest of his family back in Ukraine.
Numerous calls were made between the split family, making split-second decisions to save each of their lives. Through all the panic and fear, the family in Ukraine decided to flee towards the Polish border, so they packed up a car with too few supplies of water and food, a baby, and hope and drove for three long days towards the border. Upon arriving at the border, the family was met with the regulations that ‘only women and children could cross’. They were forced to leave behind their father and husband, adding yet another family to the thousands forced to separate.
Three terrible, long weeks for Ukraine. Three weeks of living through Russian war crimes of bombing hospitals full of sick and expecting mothers and residential areas full of young and elderly, invasions and causing terror to the people trapped there. Malin said, “It’s nothing but a crime and everyone should know that,” when on the topic of Russia’s actions.
Despite all that, Ukraine stands as an independent nation: not just due to the thanks for their military or equipment, but because of their own strength and willpower as a society. As Malin puts it, “Ukraine stands strong. and not because we have a lot of equipment or a huge army. But we have something bigger. A fighting spirit that can’t be killed. We know what we’re fighting for, for our future, our home, our land.”
This article is my way of spreading awareness and support of Ukraine. I want people to walk away after reading this feeling inspired to do something, even a post on your Instagram story about the atrocities happening and to show support.
That’s what I want, but what Mike Malin wants is this: “What we expect from American people is help. Anyway they can. A prayer, and helping hand, donations. From the American government, a refuge for those in need running for their lives. If we won’t, who will? Because America is the greatest country, and I love it like my own, I want to share it with people I love, with my family.”
Jamison Corey is a junior at Cambridge Springs High School. She is a senior staff writer as a third-year Pitchfork student newspaper staffer. She also is on the editing team of the staff.