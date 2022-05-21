The 19th Amendment was a fundamental milestone to the rights of women in the United States, but what significance can it hold to an individual who wasn’t alive at the time it was passed? As a young woman, for me, it stands as a sign of hope. It perfectly demonstrates the power of our voices and the amazing things we can do when we persevere and refuse to allow others to silence us. Although women are not discriminated against as frequently as they were in the 1920s and before, they are still mistreated due to something they can’t control: their gender. The 19th Amendment shows a glimmer of possibility that things in our world can change when we muster the courage to take a stand despite the hardships associated with making our opinion known, and not just for women. After all these years, it prevails as a form of confidence that women, and every minority in the United States, can overcome the discrimination they face regularly, regardless of if it is based on gender, religion, race, or anything else.
Political equality for women was not even considered until 1878 and failed to be ratified until 1920. It took 42 years and thousands of petitions for the 19th Amendment to be authorized, not to mention various protests, marches, parades, and much more. According to information found on senate.gov, the “Susan B. Anthony Amendment” was introduced to Congress on January 10, 1878, when Senator Aaron Sargent stated, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” Unfortunately, it was ignored and later ‘indefinitely postponed’ on June 14, 1878, even after congress received over 30,000 petitions seeking the amendment’s ratification.
Why is it that after several months of relentless advocacy and thousands of petitions this was still unable to be ratified? Women fought vigorously and constantly to try to obtain the simple request for equality, and failed repeatedly, but they refused to give up until they were acknowledged and their voices were heard, and it still took roughly 42 years for action to be taken. The undying determination of these women of our past is the reason why women have been provided with opportunities in life to grow and have our voices heard. If it had not been for these female activists’ refusal to be silenced, mistreated, or ignored, I can say with strong conviction that the rights of women would not have been modified how they were.
Furthermore, these activists’ determination was demonstrated on March 3, 1913, when about 8,000 women participated in a protest march in Washington D.C. led by Alice Paul the day before President Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration. Paul also led other protests such as the “Silent Sentinels” in which she and 1,000 others stood outside the White House with signs which read things like “Mr. President, how long must women wait for liberty?” This protest in particular attracted many spectators who verbally and physically assaulted the participants. Paul was soon sentenced to seven months of jail, where she proceeded to lead a hunger strike. Shortly after, Wilson announced his support for Suffrage. Alice Paul led protest after protest, repeatedly failing but refusing to give up on the hope of helping all women in the US, and their posterity, gain equal rights. She was rejected, ignored, and had her requests refused countless times, but through her umpteen attempts, she gained thousands of supporters
If these women had lacked the courage to participate in and hold such events, women all across America would still be fighting for their rights under the boots of unjust men. A world in which women gaining independence is frowned upon is not a world in which I could ever imagine living. Today, women fill many crucial roles in our society, being active in the military, healthcare workforce, engineering, STEM, and much more. This may seem insignificant, but as a child of a mother in the military, I know the responsibilities associated with it. It is far from easy but she and many others somehow balance the military, work, and family and make it look effortless. I believe that anyone who thinks that this is not a role of women is simple-minded and envious of the spectacular things women can do when they are given the opportunity.
Throughout my life, I have been raised to be accepting and independent in any way I could. This early introduction of independence allowed me to form unrestricted opinions which will be put to good use when I’m able to vote. The depiction that women’s input is not important, needed, or wanted is foolish. Roughly half the world’s population is women and there is no room for progression, quick or slow, if we do not ensure that everyone has the chance to make their opinions known. The thought of raising my future daughter to believe she is inferior to anyone disgusts me. If ‘all men are created equal’ as stated in the Declaration of Independence, why were women of the past raised believing they were not? Even today, people of color, people with varying religious beliefs, and women, in general, face daily intolerance along with many others, and still, we are convinced that it’s just the way things are. The 19th Amendment became a crack in this shield of injustice. It showed people that we could easily develop as a country, and the problem of inequality lies with the people.
So, what does the 19th Amendment mean to me? It means that my refusal to allow my voice to be seized can lead to powerful things and that your voice being heard is not a bad thing. That we as people are stronger when unified and determined. It stands as a sign that I should be glad to have been raised to be as independent as I am and to truly believe that my opinions are important, because they are.
Alexis Clayton is a 10th-grade student at Saegertown Jr.-Sr. High School. This is Clayton’s winning entry in the Pennsylvania American Legion essay contest.
