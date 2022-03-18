Like most Americans, I’m wondering exactly how things are going with our national energy policy and how any person or business that requires the use of gasoline or diesel is going to survive what seems to be an historic increase in the cost of petroleum products.
Everyone knows America is sitting on a vast sea of petroleum and has the wherewithal and technology to harvest it, transport it and refine it. We all know how oil-based products not only fuel our vehicles, but also have been major components of many of our manufactured goods and contributed to a standard of living arguably the best in world history.
We also understand the basic economics of supply and demand and how those affect the price of all goods and services; scarcity by necessity leads to higher costs for any product or service. We see the amount of oil entering the country is affected by factors beyond our control, like war and price fixing by OPEC.
No one can dispute how American technology made the creation of an atomic bomb from theory to device in four years or how we sent men to the moon in under 10 years. We all agree how the future of the world hinges on the reduction of carbon-based products and petroleum-based products must be controlled to achieve those ends and “green energy sources” must eventually be part of any equation to get there.
OK, given our technological strength as demonstrated by history, why are we faced with a mutually exclusive proposition of either “green” or “oil”? Why do we, as Americans, have to accept all or none dictates of the current administration?
Is it unreasonable for our oil industry to achieve energy independence by drilling, transporting, refining and distributing oil-based products, and while this is accomplished, can we not look to developing other energy initiatives? Must Americans be punished into looking for alternates, which the least able of us are able to afford now? Why can’t we use affordable energy while a more reasonable and sustainable alternative becomes available?
Our government must get out of the way of the oil industry and at-peril consumers and allow the American system to provide ample supplies at a consumable price.
It’s true we vote with our wallets, but please don’t victimize us with your unreasonable and unfeasible demands for alternate energy sources, which by all reports, are far from ideal in cost, application, because of the dearth of important elements for battery production.
We Americans can reasonably expect our expertise to develop more and cost-effective oil products while producing eco-friendly alternatives at the same time and to fund this development.
Place a 2-cent-per-gallon value-added tax on all American produced oil (there are 44 gallons in a barrel, an 80-cent-per-barrel surcharge). In addition, add 1 cent per gallon on every gallon coursing through American pipelines regardless of national origin, and finally impose an additional 1-cent-per-gallon surcharge on all refined products. The minimal increase in taxes or royalties should not be a burden on the cost of finished product and the market will adjust downwardly as supplies increase until we reach a fair equilibrium. All the additional value-added revenue will be earmarked for the development and improvement of equipment, processes, and materials for development of alternative sources of energy. Trillions will be generated per year and given the American penchant for profit and development will provide sustainable answers within a decade, guaranteed.
Gary DeSantis is a Meadville resident and author of “The 6th Floor” and “The Redemption of Benjamin Lowell.”