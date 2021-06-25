As a doctor and Pennsylvania’s acting state physician general, I strongly encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. The pandemic is not over, and the vaccine provides exceptionally strong protections against the virus itself and a variety of variants.
With the success we’ve had in vaccinating 75 percent of adults with at least one dose and more than 59 percent of adults now fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania, I’ve been hearing that some people believe they no longer need to get vaccinated, because they think they are already protected due to herd immunity.
Unfortunately, that is not the case. The reality is that unvaccinated and even partially vaccinated people are susceptible to contracting the coronavirus, regardless of their age or the community in which they live.
CDC studies show that vaccines have done an outstanding job in real life protecting the public from the virus and its many variants. In fact, the most recent study affirms the accumulating evidence that the vaccine is a critical tool in overcoming the pandemic and preventing most infections. And for those who do contract the virus, they are likely to have milder and shorter illnesses, and are less likely to spread the virus to others.
When viruses are multiplying and spreading, they constantly mutate and new variants emerge. Some of these variants may spread more easily than the original virus, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19. A variant might emerge that is not responsive to the treatments or even the vaccines we have. An increase in the number of cases will put more strain on healthcare resources, lead to more hospitalizations and potentially more deaths.
The good news is that so far studies indicate that the currently authorized vaccines work particularly well in protecting people against the circulating variants, including the Delta variant, which is believed to have caused record-breaking infections in India and now accounts for about 90% of infections in the United Kingdom.
I would also like to address the concerns expressed by some people who are curious about whether the vaccines were developed too quickly. The technology used in the development of these vaccines has been studied for at least a decade. The three approved vaccines have undergone the full round of clinical trials that are required for all approved vaccines and other drugs. In these cases, even more people participated in the trials. Since more than 319 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, we have great real-world data on their safety, and even though there are extremely rare cases of negative outcomes, the risks of COVID-19 are much higher. The benefits of vaccination are far outweighed by the risks.
One of the major reasons these vaccines were able to be developed so quickly was due to the unprecedented federal funding through operation Warp Speed. There were no short cuts in the science, but a major decrease in the red tape.
We know that the vaccines are safe and effective, and frankly, our best chance to beat the virus. But please consider that the vaccines also help protect those who cannot get the vaccine yet, such as children under age 12, and those who cannot get the vaccine due to underlying medical conditions.
If you are truly interested in protecting yourself, your children, your family and your community from the virus, getting the vaccine is the best way to do so. If you have questions or concerns, contact your doctor, healthcare provider, or a trusted source, and talk with them about your concerns. Like me, over 90% of physicians have been vaccinated themselves and would recommend it for their loved ones and patients.
Vaccination is the answer to returning to the life we knew before the pandemic.
Dr. Denise Johnson is Pennsylvania's Acting State Physician General. Prior to serving in this role, Johnson was chief medical officer at Meadville Medical Center.