It’s no fun to wake up in the middle of the night, especially if you’re bundled under a cozy blanket and have a couple more hours before the alarm goes off.
So, if that happens in the wee hours this Monday morning, let me apologize in advance.
That’s because on Monday our first Vision publication hits the streets — or your front door.
Thump!
We’ve been wrapping up the first installment this week and there’s something noticeably different — it’s a much larger section.
And that’s a good thing, unless it hits your door at 3 a.m.
Thump!
We’ll have 32 pages at your doorstep or newspaper box with the latest from area businesses and organizations. and we’ll start sharing some “Untold Stories” we’ve uncovered over the past few weeks.
I’ve been living in Crawford County for more than a quarter century and there are some stories that I wasn’t aware of.
Residents probably are aware that Academy Award winner Clark Gable lived in Crawford County as a toddler.
But, as a child, he remembered “watching a blinding snowstorm through the windows of a Pennsylvania farm house. One lone chicken lost in the snow, was squawking frantically as it tried to find its way back to the coop. I can remember begging my grandfather to bring it in the house.”
I wonder if that storm was as bad as the ones we’ve had during the past month?
There’s more to his story, too, including a look at whether Gable Hill is named after him or his family. Make sure you check it out.
And, I knew of Perry Como.
I even knew he sung at Conneaut Lake Park.
Did you know why he arrived at Conneaut Lake Park in 1932? I think it’s safe to say this story is one that’s a cut above the rest.
However, one of my favorites is about a high school senior who has gained quite a following on social media.
He goes by the name Blue Cheeto.
Here’s what one of his classmates said:
“It’s funny because you see everybody else doing it around the world, but when you really know somebody, it’s different. It’s like, wow, he actually did it. It doesn’t seem realistic ... to have all these people looking up to him, you know?”
How many followers does he have? Try 375,000.
You can read more about Blue Cheeto and others on Monday.
While this upcoming Vision edition is one of the largest in recent memory, we’ll follow it up with two more just as big.
It’s been quite the project to kick off 2022.
Actually, while I’m thinking about it, with two more issues to go, there might be a couple more thumps in the night later this month.
So, I’ll say sorry in advance again! Don’t let the “thumps” discourage you from reading. There’s some informative reading heading your way.
