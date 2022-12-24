A recent survey of 100 Americans posed the question, “What do you like least about the Christmas season?” The results were surprising: 29 said they disliked “most” exchanging gifts and 28 replied “religious events.”
What!?
The two most fundamental elements of Christmas are or should be the religious celebration of the holiday. For Christians, at least, Christmas only exists because of the birth of Jesus Christ.
If you’re Christian, and presumably some of the 28 were Christians, dislike for the Christmas religious observance is an utter disregard for the “reason for the season.” If that forswearing of religious rituals was not enough, some responded how they disliked the exchange of gifts at the Christmas holiday.
The survey didn’t indicate the protocol, if for example, you might respond for an additional “most disliked,” but if that was possible, someone could hate both essential elements of Christmas celebrating the birth of Christ (if you’re Christian) and the giving of gifts and an exchange to communicate some positive emotions for the participants.
On the other side of the question, fortunately, some 70 percent don’t mind or may even, perhaps, enjoy both the religious and gift exchange elements of Christmas.
To bear this out, attendance at Christian churches is at a yearly high for the religious observance of Christ’s birth. Only Easter attendance is comparable to Christmas and on these two days at least, Americans seem to reconnect with their religious roots.
In terms of gift-giving, Americans are prodigious givers. This year alone, we will spend $1 trillion on Christmas gifts, and, in terms of additional sharing, we will spend an additional $1,500 per family on household celebrations, meals and entertainment.
Our giving continues in a robust way as 34 percent of all charitable giving occurs in the three months before Christmas and a surprising 18 percent is given in December. The total amount of that charitable giving is in the billions (not all for completely philanthropic reasons as tax mitigation may be an additional reason) and closely approximates spending on gifts and related Christmas activities. As evidence of this reality, you’ll notice an uptick from established non-profits as well as ones of which you’ve never heard.
By and large, American Christians, at least, recognize the importance of Christmas and pay with their wallets on how to celebrate the holiday. What many forget, however, is the birth of Christ and his life spoke to the importance of concern for fellow man and, especially, those unfortunate ones for the entire year.
True Christianity is not an exercise for one or two days a year, but a commitment to the principles spoken and lived by its founder. While we are frying fish on Christmas Eve, eating ham on Christmas day, opening our presents and going to a church service, we must contemplate on how fortunate we are to be alive in this time and, maybe, on how to share our bounty with others who aren’t so lucky.
Omar Bradley aptly observed, “We have grasped the mystery of the atom, and rejected the Sermon on the Mount.” We must make a conscious attempt, as Christians, to embrace the Sermon on the Mount. Merry Christmas and God bless you.
Gary DeSantis is a Meadville resident and author of “The 6th Floor” and “The Redemption of Benjamin Lowell.”
