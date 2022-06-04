On the afternoon of Feb. 27, 2018, I was traveling to Meadville Medical Center from Saegertown after a business meeting where I started to experience chest pains.
When I got to the North Main Street and Baldwin Street intersection, school had just let out, and traffic was backed up down to the North Main Street and Randolph Street intersection. I realized I could get caught in three light changes from the North Main-Randolph traffic light, as it was congested from children and vehicles, and this could make the difference of life or death for me.
I decided to drive down the oncoming lane as there was nobody coming in it. As I got closer, I could see the crossing guard ahead to my left, who I had seen there so often over the years, but I could see that I would not be able to turn left onto Randolph Street as traffic was backed up there only several hundred feet away from the hospital.
As I approached the intersection, I hollered to the crossing guard, “I’m having a heart attack.”
She immediately sprang into action, holding children back and directing traffic and within seconds had the intersection cleared and waved me on through. I proceeded to the hospital and was code blued. After a stent procedure, I spent several days in the hospital, and I kept thinking about the crossing guard who had cleared the traffic out at that intersection.
My wife, Norma, had gone there and thanked her the next day. After I was released from the hospital, I went to that intersection after school was let out and I will never forget the crossing guard looking up and seeing me approach. She started crying and we wrapped our arms around each other.
I thanked her and all of a sudden this feeling came over me and I told her I truly believed that God had made her an angel that day to get me through that jammed intersection, and we both ended up in tears.
I have gotten to know the crossing guard, Sandy Horn, better since, and I know in my heart and soul that she is a special person.
She has been a crossing guard at that intersection for 26 years and when you see her there, she always has a smile and spirit about her of helping others.
Whenever we see each other, she always tears up. That, to me, is a sign of a “good spirit,” like an angel.
David Durfee is a Meadville resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.