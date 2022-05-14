Allegheny College and the Meadville Medical Center frequently come under fire for being tax-exempt. On the other hand, and as demonstrated recently by the Meadville Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce, our nonprofit community should more often be celebrated.
As reported in the April 21 Tribune, the chamber presented Diamond Awards to outstanding leaders, businesses, and nonprofits. While the chamber’s mission is primarily related to the business community, it also recognizes the value nonprofit organizations contribute to our community.
The diversity of missions represented by this year’s nominees and winners demonstrates the wide range of services nonprofits provide. The large nonprofit honoree, the Center for Family Services positively effects hundreds of families every year, helping them get back on their feet after life’s circumstances have knocked them down. The two other nominees, the Crawford Area Transportation Authority and the Meadville Family YMCA provide value in numerous other ways.
The small nonprofit honoree, NWPA National Tooling & Machining Association, is deeply engaged in workforce development. You may know it more for its 16 years of the annual RoboBOTS competition. The other two nominees, the Meadville Area Free Clinic and the Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship Fund, also testify to the generosity and commitment our residents have to helping others.
The list of those named outstanding nonprofits and those nominated since being added to the award program eight years ago represent our nonprofit community well. They promote the arts, provide entertainment and recreation, serve the aging, provide healthcare, serve children at risk, assist abused women, promote environmental stewardship, teach economics to children, preserve history, promote charitable giving, and more.
While volunteers provide the foundational blocks for building these organizations, the cornerstone consists of dedicated professionals who serve as employees and leaders. Those who take on these roles have a heart for the service they provide. Salaries are usually on the low end of the spectrum. Resources are frequently not abundant. The mission is clearly the purpose. The smiles on those served are the real reward.
The controversy related to the tax-exempt status of some larger nonprofits will continue, especially if a nonprofit aims to provide services that otherwise a taxable business would be providing. I saw this first-hand when I worked at Slippery Rock University and our university printing staff wanted to seek work from outside the university, work that otherwise would be done by local printing companies. We did not go ahead with that.
The issues related to the tax-exempt status of a “purely public charity” have been debated for decades. Some nonprofits have decreased the animosity by making Payments In Lieu of Taxes (PILOTs) to their local municipalities. The debate continues as evidenced by occasional Sound-offs or letters in the Tribune.
My goal in writing this, however, is to focus on the broad nonprofit community in our region. They generally are not large property owners. Most do not have large numbers of employees; rather they rely heavily on volunteers. Most do not have a regular source of revenue; rather they rely heavily on grants and contributions from individuals. Most operate from the heart not a sophisticated business plan. They respond to need, not the market.
Many of our nonprofits are supported by the United Way, Crawford Gives, our churches, and fundraising campaigns. Some receive government grants, which is our tax money coming back to work in our community. There are numerous times for each of us to respond to an assistance request from one of these agencies of mission.
Recognize the value our nonprofits add to our community. Give as you can, whether asked or not.
Feltz is public relations consultant and co-owner of Decorating Den Interiors.
