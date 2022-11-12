Sometimes it’s hard to know which is more frightening — that there are people in this world who write or say things expecting they’ll be remembered, or that there are other people in this world who not only remember those things, but write them down.
This is one of those times people, because the new Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations is out, meaning revisions have been made for the first time in 10 years. As you would imagine, the re-arranging of a civilization’s most durable alleged wisdom is no small undertaking, as the authors like to limit each edition to about 1,400 pages allowing for some 20,000 quotes going back 5,000 years.
I’m no expert, but I expect this means if you’re going to put something in, you’ll have to take something out, so out goes Dan Quayle, who magnificently misremembered “A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste,” the slogan of the United Negro College Fund, as “What a waste it is to lose one’s mind.”
But it had to go.
New contributors to the latest edition include Barack Obama, Hunter S. Thompson, Patti Smith, David Foster Wallace, Elizabeth Kubler-Ross, Jimi Hendrix, Steve Jobs, Julia Child, Warren Buffett, Emily Post, Che Guevara, Fran Liebowitz, the Dalai Lama, William F. Buckley, Steve Jobs, Desmond Tutu, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy.
So this is where it gets tricky.
The quote most readily attributed to Kennedy — “Some men see things as they are, and say why. I dream of things that never were, and say why not,” is clearly inferior in both durability and wisdom to a similar burst from George Carlin: “Some people see things that are and ask, ‘Why?’ Some people dream of things that never were and ask, ‘Why not?’ Some people have to go to work and don’t have time for all that.”
It’s little short of miraculous that such earnest and scholarly quote herding has been going on since 1855, when a Cambridge, Mass., book store owner named John Bartlett started collecting “familiar” quotations in spite of his own reservations.
“It is not easy to determine in all cases the degree of familiarity that may belong to phrases and sentences which present themselves for admission,” Bartlett finally got around to admitting in the fourth edition, “for what is familiar to one class of readers may be quite new to another.”
Well no kiddin’ J.B., and while that’s truer by the minute, Bartlett’s earliest compendiums were dominated by sources that most people who could read tended to be reading. Research being done as recently as 2013 still indicated that Irish writer Oscar Wilde was the most quotable figure in the history of the language, with another Irishman, George Bernard Shaw, coming in second, none of which is surprising. My favorite Irishman’s quote is from the Dubliner who warned me about being in the city’s pubs, because the Irish, he said, while both collegial and hospitable, “will talk the ass off a donkey.”
Wilde would talk to the wallpaper, it is written, and ostensibly said to it on his deathbed, “One of us must go.”
Inescapably, many of the enduring entries in Bartlett’s have a hazy origin and multiple versions, but that needn’t mitigate their value. When, for example, in about 1765, Voltaire yipped, “Ya know, those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities,” he was, then and now, darned right. For verification, uh, take a look around.
Fortunately, the freshest edition of Bartlett’s enjoys the technological advantage of being its own app, the irrefutable indicator that its modern quotations are plainly accurate, because you can find the person saying the exact thing on video without breaking a sweat.
Joe Biden’s astounding quote from just last month lives in infamy, if probably not posterity, at any of a hundred internet locales: “Let me start with two words, made in America!”
Unavoidably, Donald Trump made it to Bartlett’s for a handful of his mindless jactations, including “I love the poorly educated!” The best evidence of Trump’s stable genius, again a personal favorite, didn’t make it: “Nobody knew health care could be so complicated,” an infamous citation of the one thing about health care that everybody knew.
Those who’ve argued that Bartlett’s collection could do with more voices from pop culture should be cheered by the first appearance from Dolly Parton: “It takes a lot of money to look this cheap,” and should be relieved that there appears to be nothing from the Real Housewives of Any Venue, not even Ramona Singer’s “So what if I’m self-involved, who else should I be involved with?”
Ultimately, any compendium of quotes that has enduring relevance is your own, whether it’s a half page or 1,400 pages.
One quote will do if it’s the right one.
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that,” said Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”
And always remember, if your quote strikes you as too weighty, go straight to Yogi Berra.
“When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
Gene Collier is a columnist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He can be reached at gcollier@post-gazette.com and Twitter: @genecollier.
