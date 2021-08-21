It's Fair Week, so you can be assured the political world will be busy as the political parties have booths under the grandstand and lots of literature and information about the candidates for the fall election.
Although November seems like a long way off, it's just a little over 10 weeks away!
The election is a little earlier as it's Nov. 2 — the first Tuesday after the first Monday. (That's the rule, so often the election can be as late as Nov. 8.)
Of course, there aren't too many county-wide races up for grabs, but there are some state judicial seats and it will be interesting to see if any of those candidates come to the fair.
The fair has traditionally been a popular spot for campaigning as it is the largest agricultural fair east of Mississippi and candidates are aware that people will be here from all across the area.
This year may be different as far as number attending because of the limited activities.
• • •
One political official scheduled to attend is Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, who will be at the fair's 75th anniversary opening ceremonies Sunday at 6 p.m. His office confirmed Wednesday that he will be here.
Apparently Gov. Tom Wolf won't be here.
Speaking of governors, Gov. Tom Ridge, as you recall, was at the fair's 50th anniversary celebration as he came to participate in the parade.
Of course, now he is recovering from a stroke at his home in Erie. Reports are he is doing well.
• • •
It will be interesting to see who the volunteers are at the two political stands this year. There have been some changes in both parties, so new faces may be working there and greeting those attending.
The fair is a good place for those interested in running for office to get involved as it allows them to get their name known during an off-election year and also allows them to see if politics is really where they want to be involved.
Tradition has been that many of the office-holders work at the booths — or members of their family.
Let's see if tradition continues!
In all likelihood, it will be the last year Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz works at the booth as — barring unforeseen circumstances — will be elected judge in November as he is the sole candidate on both tickets.
Once elected judge, of course, he can no longer be involved in politics — unless it's the year he is seeking retention.
Since Judge John Spataro is up for retention this year, he could be involved. Prior to being elected judge, Spataro was a solicitor for the county and was active in the Republican party, as was Judge Mark Stevens.
Retired Judge Anthony Vardaro was heavily involved in the Democratic party.
• • •
Looking to 2022, it will be interesting to see which Congressional, as well as state House and Senate seats, change in terms of boundaries.
Reports are Crawford County lost 4,827 in the 2020 census, which may affect the boundaries.
The county's new population is 83,937 — a more than 5 percent decline.
However, it won't affect which size class it is as the 6th class for counties is a population up to 89,999.
• • •
The Republicans lost a dedicate worker recently with the death of Pat Power, who was a committee woman for years.
Even during the last few years, she has been a dedicated poll watcher, recording who had voted in Meadville's First District, Second Ward.
She loved politics and often reminisced about her husband's memories of the political world.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.