I went to Hersheypark with an open mind and an empty stomach.
As it turned out, both were pretty good ideas.
Before entering the park for the day, we stopped at Hershey’s Chocolate World and toured how Hershey bars were made. The location was on the way into the park, so it was extremely convenient.
While waiting at Chocolate World, I asked a worker a couple questions about the park, since it was my first time there. I said I had my youngest with me and we were excited to get as much done as possible once inside the park, and I wanted to be as efficient as possible.
After patiently answering all my questions, he then gave me two full-size Hershey chocolate bars.
Is this the sweetest place on earth or what?
That attention to making people happy and the friendliness of the workers throughout the park really stood out to me on our visit — along with the many mind-numbing, gravity-defying roller coasters in the park.
But back to Chocolate World — the tour awaited.
A quick walk through the queue lines and we were on our way to the free ride.
I didn’t expect much (it was free after all), but they didn’t skimp on the tour. You could feel the warmth of the cocoa beans roasting and smell the milk chocolate. It’s quite the journey from bean to chocolate bar.
After, there was plenty of merchandise to browse. There was, however, a food court to tempt our tastebuds.
This wasn’t, however, your typical, bland food court. I could just hear Willy Wonka proudly exclaim, “I spared no expense.”
There were milkshakes, s’mores, mega cookies and more. An order of beef sliders made with chocolate porter and served with a pretzel and potato chip snack mix drizzled in chocolate hit the spot. We also had a create-your-own mac and cheese topped with bacon and broccoli.
Now we were ready to conquer all that the park had to offer.
The newest coaster at there was my favorite — Candymonium. Of the 14 coasters there, this one stood out. The park bills it as the sweetest coaster there, and it’s hard to argue.
The ride lasts almost 2½ minutes and features a 210-foot climb and seven camelback hills. With speeds up to 76 mph and those hills, it’s quite the feeling.
Another ride really stood out: Storm Runner. This one launches riders from 0 to 72 mph in 2 seconds flat. There’s a cobra loop, barrel rolls and more.
The entire day was a treat. Having never been to the park before, I was surprised at how large it was and how many attractions it has. For those not wanting the thrill rides, there are plenty of family-friendly and kid-friendly rides available. There’s a water park and a zoo if the rides weren’t enough. A visitor easily could spend a second or third day and not grow tired.
And here’s another fact I didn’t know after doing some online research about the park. It is the most visited theme park in Pennsylvania and the ninth most visited theme park in North America, as well as the largest theme park in North America not located in Ohio,Florida or California, according to Wikipeida.
And the thrills don’t stop during the warm-weather days. If you’re headed toward the central part of the state this month, there are Halloween-themed attractions and haunted houses. And, during the holidays, there’s Christmas Candylane where they put up about 5 million lights for visitors to see. The rides and coasters are open and Santa is there, too.
It’s always refreshing discovering something new, even if you don’t leave your home state.
Hersheypark is a pretty sweet place, indeed.
Rick Green is editor of The Meadville Tribune. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are his favorite candy and his head has finally recovered from the many rides at the park.
