61 in ‘61. 62 in ‘22.
If you consider yourself a devoted Major League Baseball fan, then just by glancing at the special sequence of numbers you know what they represented in reference to the 2022 MLB season. If, perhaps, you find yourself bewildered or even slightly puzzled, please let me explain.
Baseball history was made last year. One of the most monumental achievements in the American League took place. A long-standing record that had previously stood for 61 years not only was tied but then broken.
This record was looked upon and considered a milestone to me personally growing up a young boy being one of three baseball records I always admired belonging to the New York Yankees.
Babe Ruth hit a total of 714 career home runs, Roger Maris hit a season high of 61 home runs and Joe DiMaggio’s hitting streak of 56 base hits after 82 years is looked upon as unbreakable.
Now, as we enter a new season, there’s only one remaining record that has stood the test of time since 1941, DiMaggio’s hit-streak.
As for “61 in ‘61. 62 in ‘22,” this catchy little phase came about referring to the year 1961 when New York Yankee slugger Roger Maris broke Babe Ruth’s home run record of 60 home runs.
Now fast forward exactly 61 years to Sept. 20 when Aaron Judge, another New York Yankee slugger, not only tied both Babe Ruth and Roger Maris at 60 home runs but matched Maris at 61 on Sept. 28 and on Oct. 4 Judge became the American League single-season home run leader hitting No. 62. This is how “61 in ‘61. 62 in ‘22” came about.
For me, the 2022 season was like the clock had been turned back to another time as I found myself reliving 1961.
Judge was chasing Maris’ home run record, bringing back those glory days of Mickey Mantle and Maris, the “M&M” boys of summer, both hitting away trying to surpass Ruth’s record.
Life was altogether different back then. There were no personal cellphones to send text messages, take selfies, record videos or play video games. What we did have were transistor radios and, as far as communicating with our classmates and friends, girls would pass hand-written notes.
In 1961, I was in science class and decided to write to NASA. I received a package from the space center on a planned space communication satellite project referred to as “Telstar.” It became one of my science reports for the year.
John F. Kennedy was sworn in as the 35th president of the United States. Alan Shepard became the first American to fly in space aboard Mercury spacecraft Freedom 7.
After school, kids would walk or ride the school bus home listening to their pocket transistor radios to the sounds of “Runaway” by Del Shannon, “Runaround Sue” by Dion DiMucci and “Blue Moon“ by the Marcels. After getting home, kids would turn on the television set to Dick Clark’s “America Bandstand” watching the regulars dance to “Pony Time” by Chubby Checker, “The Bristol Stomp” by the Dovells and “Quarter to Three” by Gary U.S. Bonds.
The Yankees went on to win the World Series in 1961 and my science report on Telstar was a success.
Now 62 years later, MLB is introducing three major changes to the game the likes of which we’ve never seen. One change will be a pitch clock. Another change will be a limit on defensive field shifts and the third change will be larger bases from 15 inches square to 18 inches square.
These changes have been tried in the minors and it’s reported to be successful.
No one really knows how these changes will affect the game or even the entire season. I’ve always considered myself an old-school traditionalist and I do question the changes. I would have rather approved a much shorter season starting around the first or second week of April and the World Series completed by no later than the middle of October. I would also recommend considering fewer teams in both leagues.
When it comes to any type of change in life, the topic of changing can become a very intense subject. In the end, however, change will always win out to some extent.
Of all the Sports Illustrated articles I’ve read, there’s a small quote I remember best from the great UCLA basketball coach John Wooden. “All change may not be progress, but all progress is the result of change.”
If this year’s season is anywhere close to last year’s, 2023 might just turn out to be a repeat of 2022.
Wouldn’t it be something if Judge passed his own record or maybe someone else steps up to the plate and makes his own history? For all we know, we could very well start hearing a new chant like 63 in ‘23.
Bob Massung grew up in Meadville and retired from PPG Industries. His columns on a variety of topics have been published by The Meadville Tribune.
