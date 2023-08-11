The Erik Karlsson trade is ridiculous and I love it.
Kyle Dubas, who narrowly beat me out for the Penguins general manager job, simply traded three underperforming/overpaid players and a couple of futures for the reigning Norris-trophy defenseman, and it worked.
He’s had a masterclass offseason, not only adding EK65, but guys like Noel Acciari, Ryan Graves, Alex Nedeljkovic and Stanley Cup Champion Reilly Smith.
After the dull Ron Hextall era, it’s finally exciting to be a Pittsburgh Penguins fan again. But... I’m here to play Negative Nancy, like I do best.
Dubas’ offseason has made the team better, in a way, but the team is far past its Stanley Cup contending days. That window closed in 2018 after a second-round loss to the Washington Capitals.
The Penguins have not won a playoff series since.
But hey, the addition of Karlsson gets me excited to be a Penguins fan again.
Just being able to go and watch four, maybe five, Hockey Hall of Famers is intriguing and Penguins fans should enjoy these twilight years of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. Karlsson and Jeff Carter too.
I, like many others, just don’t see this team putting it all together in the year of our Lord and savior 2024. They’re just too old and now even the younger players, like Jake Guentzel, are starting to show wear and tear.
But again, that’s not to say there isn’t anything to get excited about this season if you are a Pens fan.
Karlsson himself will hit 1,000 games this season and rumors have been circling about a Jaromir Jagr jersey retirement (finally). Crosby and Malkin will continue to pad their stats, and hey, maybe this team can make the playoffs.
But I doubt they go anywhere in them against the Hurricanes, Rangers, Devils, Lightning, Maple Leafs and/or Panthers.
We’ve been blessed with some of the most skilled athletes in all of professional sports in Pittsburgh.
So I encourage all of yinz to see 87, 71 and 58 as much as you can before they are gone for good.
The rebuild will be a lengthy one.
