Ahh, Christmas 1972. A beautiful tree, Midnight Mass, gifts, family, friends, food, fun. And I was also basking in the glow of my first major assignment as a sports writer for this newspaper.
At age 21, fresh out of Edinboro University and just four months into my new Meadville Tribune job, I found myself in the press box at Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Stadium. The big bowl was rocking with more than 50,000 frenzied fans on that chilly Saturday afternoon. It was the Steelers’ second playoff appearance ever, and their first since 1947.
The game did not disappoint, to say the least. Its heart-stopping conclusion earned a name tag that remains firmly rooted in football history: The Immaculate Reception.
NFL Films, and many others, have labeled it the greatest play ever. You’ve heard about it on the news this week, as today — Dec. 23 — marks the 50th anniversary of the historic 13-7 Steelers victory over the Oakland Raiders. And now, the shocking news of the passing of Franco Harris has brought that magic moment to yet another incredible point.
In case you never heard of The Immaculate Reception, check out the videos. Pittsburgh, on the short end of a 7-6 score, had the ball in the game’s final 22 seconds, 60 yards from the end zone. It was fourth down, do or die. Quarterback Terry Bradshaw scrambled out of trouble, saw teammate Frenchy Fuqua 20 yards down field and heaved the ball in his direction. At full speed, Raiders defender Jack Tatum also closed in on the play. Their bodies crashed together, and the ball popped into the air.
Then, time stood still.
In the press box, I was seated between a veteran writer from The New York Times and another from a major sports magazine. No one knew what was happening. Then we watched running back Franco gallop for the end zone about 60 feet below us. He had the ball. One of the referees raised his hands. TOUCHDOWN! Or was it?
After an agonizing delay of 15 minutes — while officials discussed the play and also cleared the field of hundreds of fans who had rushed there to celebrate — the on-field call was confirmed and Roy Gerela kicked the extra point with 5 seconds remaining in the game.
The next stop for me was the locker rooms, to listen to players’ comments (or mostly silence coming from the Raiders). Of course, the Steelers, including their hero of the day, were enjoying a time of great pandemonium.
And then I drove home with visions of exciting story angles dancing in my head.
There was no Sunday Tribune back then, so if we covered a Saturday game, we could wait until Sunday evening to write up the report for the Monday edition. But there was no paper on that Monday, because it was Christmas Day. Finally, on Page 34 of Tuesday’s Tribune, Dec. 26, my account of the game appeared, headlined “The First Noll-el,” playing on the name of Steelers head coach Chuck Noll. (I looked up a copy of that report at the Crawford County Historical Society recently, and a copy is on meadvilletribune.com.)
A couple of months before that day, I remember one special Sunday afternoon. I was sitting on my living room floor typing up my story from a Saturday high school football game (a Townville victory, I think it was). The Steelers were on TV in front of me. They were the visiting team, and in exciting fashion they put together a very nice fourth-quarter performance to win the game. Bradshaw was connecting on key passes, and his explosive through-the-air offense was enhanced by Franco — he was running wild almost every time he touched the ball. I was hooked.
Back in that day, The Tribune did not send reporters to cover pro sports events. However, later that week, I was inspired to apply for Steelers press passes in the middle of the season. The request was approved, and I attended several games prior to the Christmas miracle. The Tribune was fine with my new endeavor but asked that I do the games at my own expense and for no additional time off or payment above my $120 per week salary. It was a small price to pay!
One Sunday in early December, I was in the Steelers locker room after another nice victory when Franco walked past me to drop his uniform into a big laundry basket. Somehow I got the courage to ask something like, “Mr. Harris (we were the same age!), what’s it like to have so much pressure on you as the Steelers rookie running back?”
He halted patiently and gave me an amused look as I tape-recorded his response with a mini boom-box that I held up to his face. “Pressure? There’s no pressure. I’m having fun.” After a couple of other questions, we parted company. Some months later I taped over that conversation, probably with some tune by Neil Young.
The ride home on that Sunday, I’m sure, was punctuated by another riveting post-game radio show that included commentary by Myron Cope and the occasional blasting of the catchy Steelers fight song that had lyrics set to the tune of “The Beer Barrel Polka.” Pittsburgh had been set afire by this upstart football team and its colorful blend of nicknamed heroes, such as The Steel Curtain, Mean Joe Greene, The Hammer, The Chief, Gerela’s Gorillas and, of course, Franco’s Italian Army.
Through the years, I didn’t give much thought to the fact that I had attended The Immaculate Reception, nor did I ever speak much about it. But the older I get, I wonder about the path taken by that kid reporter, about the choices he made a half century ago that somehow landed him in a front-row seat overlooking such an amazing moment.
Later, as a sports photographer, I was blessed to have many of my Franco Harris photos published on magazine covers and in sets of Topps football cards.
This week, I realize that many of my earliest and most formative pro-sports moments were directly influenced by a game-breaking Hall of Fame running back wearing No. 32, and today I look back with both sadness and joy. Great joy. And I’m sure Franco would appreciate that sentiment.
Merry Christmas to all. And thank you, Franco!
Ed Mailliard, a Meadville resident, worked at The Meadville Tribune from 1972 to 2013.
