Several years ago, my wife and I gave control of our family business to my daughter, Shannon. Now I can come in part-time and view the whole operation with a lot less pressure and some objectivity.
I have said it many times and will say it again, she runs the business far better than I ever did and has grown the business to levels that I did or even imagined could be done. She and her husband, Jerry Biggs, have made incredible strides in sales growth, continuing operational improvement, marketing and brand development. I am glad that Shannon and her loyal associates are running the business and it’s not on me! They are facing significant hurdles that I never had to face.
The price of diesel fuel which our trucks primarily use has skyrocketed 45 percent. The company uses thousands of gallons per month and the additional cost goes directly to the bottom line.
Small businesses are competing with other employers and our government itself, with a labor cost that is rising nearly beyond our ability to pay them. Additionally, coupled with a competitive employee market, some associates moved on because they were offered more money and, their absence, has been complicated by the unemployment benefits that incentivizes some workers to stay home rather than take an employment opportunity. Thankfully, some of the over-generous unemployment issues have been stopped and the employee market has eased proportionately.
Probably one of the most difficult matters that my daughter and her staff must deal with is the inexorable increase in our wholesale prices and a shaky and unpredictable global supply chain. Manufacturers domestically are raising our prices faster than we can integrate them. If that isn’t bad enough, we can place orders for our products and have no firm idea of when we will see them arrive at our docks. Therefore, we’ve had to increase order sizes and inventory to accommodate longer lead times as they relate to our ability to satisfy our client’s consumption and needs. Under no condition can we backorder essential products that our clients require and expect on a timely basis. We must smooth out the very imperfect distribution channel for them all the while increasing our inventory levels and committing increasing amounts of cash to efficiently serve our customers.
Lastly, and equally problematic, like most small businesses, we can’t arbitrarily raise our prices to clients because of pre-existing price agreements and a competitive market that resists any price adjustment without client approval and notification. We must constantly justify our increases and realize that the lag between our purchase and an increase in sale cost can be for an extended period.
These forces, coupled with wrongheaded government regulations, are bearing down on many small businesses. Small business is the engine that powers job growth in America, and that engine is seriously threatened by challenges that are nearly insurmountable. I’m glad Shannon and her husband must deal with these issues, and not me! My hope is that they can safely navigate these very ugly waters so the next generation of our family will have something to develop and grow.
Gary DeSantis is a Meadville resident and author of “The 6th Floor” and "The Redemption of Benjamin Lowell."