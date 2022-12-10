About 15 of us Meadville Noontime Rotary Club members time traveled to some 100 years ago with tour guide Lon Sippy, founder, builder and owner of Sippy Historic Machine Shop in Saegertown.
After our daughter and son-in-law moved here in 1997, their email address was @toolcity.net. In the 11 years that my wife and I have lived here, we have learned much about the reasons for the “Tool City” moniker. But my-oh-my, there is nothing like seeing.
The phrase “labor of love” seems too trite to describe Sippy’s endeavor. Tribune reporter Keith Gushard described the background in excellent fashion in articles published Sept. 19, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021, after the museum opened, and a more recent one Oct. 29.
My goal in writing this is to encourage other groups to contact Lon at (814) 671-4001 and schedule a tour. Because of various government restrictions, the machine shop only can be opened for scheduled visits. You will find it fascinating.
Would you believe that 60 years ago a Meadville company was involved in space flight? That was long before Starn Tool & Manufacturing made a critical mirror for the Kepler satellite in 2009. In 1962, John Glenn was fastened into his spacesuit with a Talon Zipper made here in Meadville. You can see a prototype of that zipper at the Sippy Museum. It’s not a zip to zip it, though. It’s industrial strength.
Most Meadville residents have often heard how the area’s precision machining industry, companies like Starn, Acutec Precision Aerospace and numerous others are intertwined with Talon. Lon presents the front end of that story, which most of us in our group did not know.
“The reason the Universal Fastener Company (later named Talon) chose to move from Hoboken, N.J. to Meadville in the 1920s was because of the robust industry already here,” Sippy said. To prove it, he has developed a timeline showing those machining and related companies that were here before Universal Fastener and those that have existed since. He’s missing some, by the way, so if you are one of those folks who know the history of one or more of those kinds of companies, check out the timeline and see if you can help fill it in.
Sippy has a corner devoted to Talon, where his father worked. His Dad’s toolbox is on display as are machines that made some of those first world-famous zippers that led to the name change to Talon. Being in marketing and public relations, I had great fun looking through the book of early advertising telling the world how reliable the Talon Zippers were.
One ad that made me laugh out loud had a man and a child looking up into the dark sky with the word Talon spelled out in stars. The caption reads: “And that, son? That’s the Big Zipper.” All because the Talon zipper went into space.
As I walked around the machines, all of which work, I was reminded of my high school machine shop of 60 years ago. Except, those lathes, drill presses, etc., were electricity driven, not driven by large leather belts all run from one motor.
Unlike many museums, Sippy can move a lever and put any machine into action and show you what it can do.
As I drive around our county, it warms my heart to see the signs in front of businesses proudly proclaiming that they have hired a graduate of Crawford Tech. Tool City has much to be proud of. Get a group of kids together, and adults, and schedule a tour.
While you’re at it, make a list of others to visit: The Johnson-Shaw Stereoscopic Museum (remember View-Masters?), the new Meadville Train Depot Museum, the various shows of the Pioneer Steam & Gas Engine Society, The Drake Well, the Conneaut Lake Historical Society, and, of course, the events of the Crawford County Historical Society.
Be proud of our roots and help continue to tell our stories.
Feltz is a public relations consultant and co-owner of Decorating Den Interiors
