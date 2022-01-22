Well before the calendar flipped to 2022, we already had started working on our annual progress edition we call “Vision.”
It’s the biggest section of the year for us — we break it into three separate issues over three Mondays in February — and it’s also one of our most widely read sections.
Part of its popularity is the opportunity for clubs, organizations, non-profits and businesses to share their news with our readers.
These articles have become must-reads in the “Vision” section. You don’t want to miss this free opportunity to share what’s happening with our readers.
These submissions should be up to 350 words and should be emailed to vision@meadvilletribune.com by this Friday.
And if you’re someone who doesn’t like to write, we can help prepare your group’s message for our readers. Just send me an email and we can take care of that.
We also want our readers to be well-represented in our three-week series.
As journalists we love to tell stories, and we know that great stories are everywhere, but sometimes we need your help. This is one of them.
Our theme for 2022 is “Untold Stories.” We know there are stories in the community — big and small — that haven’t been told or very few people know about them. We would like to change that.
We’ve already received some great responses and we’re looking for more.
I’ve heard from someone that’s gone from a regional company to NASA. We’re working on an under-reported story about a famous crooner who once pursued a barbershop career in the county.
But little notes are encouraged, too. Maybe you recorded a perfect score on the SAT. Maybe it’s the encouragement of a teacher that helped motivate you to success beyond your wildest dreams. Or it could be a story of how you’ve overcome obstacles to start your own business.
We’re only limited by what we receive.
We’ll expand on the submissions with our award-winning reporting. For others, we would like to have readers tell their stories in their own words.
Most importantly, we need to hear from you.
Simply send me an email by Friday and we can go from there.
Rick Green is editor of The Meadville Tribune. He can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at rgreen@meadvilletribune.com.