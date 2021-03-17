As of this writing, more than 43,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Crawford and Mercer counties, and more are on the way.
I appreciated working with new Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam on some concrete steps to enhance the state’s vaccine distribution to providers. Thus far she has exhibited a refreshing willingness to work with people, to be more transparent and inclusive, and to immediately rectify the failures that we identified – failures that occurred before her appointment and included a sluggish pace and the poor tracking of vaccine doses.
With this new approach, additional doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, and a new vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, Pennsylvania has significantly streamlined and increased its vaccine rollout to those who are interested in the vaccine, leading to a hoped-for move into Phase 1B in April. With this being said, I am disappointed that additional non-medical first responders and other categories of workers have not been included in the current phase of the vaccine distribution.
Unfortunately, prior to Secretary Beam’s appointment, it was challenging to obtain specific details about the state’s vaccine plan, even from the earliest days of the plan’s release in December. But in working with the acting secretary, I am pleased that the new action steps we were able to put in place have dramatically increased the distribution of the vaccine, in ways that include:
• Vaccine doses are being administered more quickly – Vaccine providers are required to administer at least 80 percent of the first doses they receive within seven days of receiving a shipment.
• Vaccines are being administered in a multi-faceted approach tailored to meet the needs of local communities – As we have seen in our area, larger vaccine clinics have been held, in order to immunize 2,000 or 3,000 persons in a day, in conjunction with smaller, more patient-specific clinics, offering a personal touch from trusted providers.
• Communication with vaccine providers is improving – There are daily provider calls to allow for more timely questions and answers. Additionally, providers are working with the department to better communicate with their patients and hard-to-reach populations and those without internet access.
• Providers now have phone lines for those who lack computers, smartphones, and access to the internet.
We have also worked to give providers more predictability to plan more efficiently; launch a stronger effort to reach the hard-to-reach; and work to speed up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout as we have witnessed locally with these large-volume vaccination clinics. In an effort to answer questions locally, I held a tele-townhall on March 1 with the acting secretary, Philip Pandolph of Meadville Medical Center, and Dr. George Garrow of Primary Health Network. Callers were able to ask their specific questions about the vaccine, giving the acting secretary valuable insight into the rollout in our community and the successes of our local providers.
I want to take a moment to sincerely thank the many outstanding community providers who have been a true lifeline in this collaborative endeavor. I am grateful to the providers here at home for doing everything they are doing to drive the vaccine out in a quick, convenient, coordinated and compassionate way. It is inspiring to see our community’s teamwork in action as they continue to help so many.
It truly takes a team effort. I am reminded of Helen Keller’s famous words, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”
State Sen. Michele Brooks is chairperson of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. Her district includes all of Crawford County.