As Father’s Day approaches, I have my usual internal conversation of how I could have been a better father.
It’s not that my daughters didn’t “turn out” well or were a disappointment, it’s just how much better their lives could have been if I’d have done some things and maybe not have done some others.
We all know how fatherhood doesn’t come with a user’s manual with a step-by-step protocol for a successful outcome, whatever that happens to be, right? Again, it’s certain, being a father (or parent for that matter) is a dynamic process because each child and each situation are different and what might be acceptable for one in the same circumstance is not the same for another. There are tons of “expert advice” on how to manage being a father, but, there again, it’s hit or miss with our offspring because, given their shared genetic makeup, they are still different individuals.
Given those differences, there are some suggestions we might be able to take in what most men will come to accept as their most important jobs of their lives: Giving society productive, caring and empathetic human beings who also are able to advance their own special dreams and aspirations. Those are especially lofty but attainable goals.
First, we must realize how our hopes and dreams may not be our children’s goals and that their goals are equally important and valid for our children. We can’t live our lives through our kids. It’s impossible and fruitless to do so because they must love and embrace what they choose to do to be an actualized human. As fathers, we must enable and facilitate their hopes and dreams. We must also come to accept that all children dream to be a success, and no one dreams to be a failure and our calling is to define what success and failure is so they can fit it all in their simple and evolving world view.
Second, we are never, ever in competition with our kids. Their accomplishments must be praised and accepted as a father doing his job. I can’t tell you when it was that my girls became smarter and more able than me. It happened so gradually I wasn’t aware it happened, but trust me, it happened. They were able to deal with complex problems and situations clearly problematic for me. One daughter was an incredible writer and art expert. Another has managed our family business better than I ever did. Another is a PhD in biochemistry and does work I can’t begin to understand. As is evident, I glory in their accomplishments and will bore you talking about their achievements.
Thirdly, realize the importance of instilling some form of religious belief and hope of another consciousness beyond this one.
At some time and some place, they will face something challenging them with a problem beyond their ability to deal with it in the short-term or long-term. The ability to pray and ask for help is a tremendous advantage in living a successful life when some problems seem to be beyond us. For Christians, it’s a belief in Christ though it can be different for other religions and spiritual beliefs.
Fourthly, also realize the importance of a father in children’s lives. Successful parenting, again whatever that happens to be, usually results in happier and successful outcomes with our children.
While our kids are not our clones, it’s not surprising how they absorb our beliefs, attitudes and mores.
Be proud of what you as a father are doing in your life and there’s a good chance you’ll be proud of your child.
When it’s all said and done, our only lasting testimony in this lifetime is how our children and grandchildren develop and contribute to society. Convince them to accept themselves and realize their occasional failings and accept as Elbert Hubbard said, “Every man is a damn fool for at least five minutes every day; wisdom consists in not exceeding the limit.”
Gary DeSantis is a Meadville resident and author of “The 6th Floor” and “The Redemption of Benjamin Lowell.”
