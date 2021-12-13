As a young boy back in the 1950s growing up in northwestern Pennsylvania, there certainly was a lot to be said about shoveling snow in my hometown of Meadville.
Now in my senior years, I look back and relate to that old adage “snow on the roof, but still fire in the furnace.”
After all this time, I still have the ambition and energy to shovel snow not minding the least bit, after all, living in Pennsylvania all my life, I’ve pretty much have gotten used to it by now.
As a 10-year-old in the 1950s living on what is now called West Center Street, my neighborhood was made up of people from all walks of life. There lived two ministers, a school teacher, a librarian, a dentist, a postal worker, a jeweler, a clerk of courts, a retired constable, along with a number of firemen on duty at Meadville Central and several attendants at the local Atlantic Service Station on the corner of Park Avenue and Center Street. At one time there were 10 houses and two churches. First Christian Church was located on the corner of Center and North Cottage streets. Christ Episcopal Church is on the corner of Walnut Street overlooking Diamond Park today, was is the Pennsylvania National Guard Armory, current the home of Meadville City Hall.
Shoveling sidewalks and removing mounds of snow from the downtown area was a major job using heavy equipment at times. Often, the city streets department used a small tractor with a revolving bristle brush for clearing the walks around the courthouse, Diamond Park, Meadville High School and public library. They also could be seen using a front loader and dump truck for large piles of snow. All surrounding streets, sidewalks and alleys connected to the downtown business district and had to be kept open for both walkers and vehicles. The firemen were kept busy during those heavy accumulations of snow clearing off the sidewalks, especially on the Park Avenue side where the fire engines would exit onto Park Avenue at a moment’s notice.
Each year, Park Avenue, Chestnut, Market and Water streets went all out decorating the downtown areas for the holiday season. Looking at the old neighborhood today, I find myself thinking back and remembering how it once was decorated for Christmas years ago.
Walter (Wally) and Geraldine Johnson each year set up their Christmas tree in a corner window. The tree was overflowing with colorful lights and decorations.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Fleming placed two candles in each of their front windows and a wreath with Christmas ornaments on their front door.
Miss McFate always displayed two Christmas wreaths on her stained glass vestibule double doors and two more similar wreaths on the inside double doors as you entered the hallway of her Victorian home.
The Rudnay house, with its 10-foot ceilings, had the largest tree on the street with bubble lights and vintage antique glass ornaments. I really enjoyed looking at that tree.
Looking through the enclosed porch windows of Roy and Juva Weaver’s house was a brightly lit decorated tree standing in a bay window
John and Gertrude Minium displayed three small candles in each of their front windows.
Mrs. Heil’s residence on the corner of the Diamond and Center was one of the largest houses, if not the largest house, on the street. It also had a wreath on the front door with several strings of multi-colored lights strung over the porch railings.
First Christian Church would light up the neighborhood from time to time in the evening with light shining through it’s stained glass windows onto the snow making for a pleasant peaceful setting.
Finally, there were two large Christmas wreaths with red bows hung every year on the double doors of the Christ Episcopal Church beneath a soft white light from a lantern above.
My neighborhood glowed with the Christmas spirit.
So the next time you’re shoveling off your sidewalk or driveway, take a look around at all the surroundings. As the years go by, some, if not all, you see may one day be gone. However, like me, you’ll always have your own personal snow shovels full of memories that will remain in your heart forever each holiday season.
Merry Christmas, everyone!
Bob Massung grew up in Meadville and retired from PPG Industries. His columns on a variety of topics have been published by The Meadville Tribune.