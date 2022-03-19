Now that the courts have ruled the redistricting map is final, candidates will spend the next 10 days gathering signatures on their nominating petitions.
Candidates now have until March 28 to secure the needed signatures on nominating petitions. One major change is Crawford County will now have three members in the state House of Representatives — the 6th District, 64th and 65th.
All three have incumbents seeking re-election, Brad Roae in the 6th District, R. L. James in the 64th and Kathy Rapp in the 65th.
Basically, the 6th District will cover Meadville and the boroughs and townships in the western part of the county. Currently, Parke Wentling represents the western part of the county. Wentling’s area now will cover more of Mercer County and none in Crawford County. The 64th and 65th districts will cover different areas in the eastern and northern parts of Crawford County.
Although we have heard no challenges to Rapp and James to date, Roae is being challenged by Zach Norwood for the GOP nomination.
Guess we will know come the end of the day on March 28 whether there are other candidates for these positions.
• • •
The race for Congress in the 16th District, now held by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly will be a challenge for the Democratic nomination as two people are running for that position — Rick Telesz and Dan Pastore. Kelly is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
• • •
For the 50th Senatorial seat — which had no changes in the district boundaries — incumbent Michele Brooks, a Republican, will be facing opposition in the fall as at least one person — Rianna Czech — has declared for the Democratic nomination.
• • •
In the meantime, Republican and Democratic voters will have lots of choices for U.S. Senate, governor and lieutenant governor.
For the chance to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, five Democrats and seven Republicans have filed nominating petitions.
One Democrat and 10 Republicans have filed for governor, and for lieutenant governor, three Democrats and nine Republicans will be on the ballot — unless somebody challenges (and wins) somebody’s petition.
• • •
Chris Seeley is campaigning for state Democratic committeeman. Although uncontested for that position, by campaigning now, he is getting some exposure for next year’s campaign for county commissioner. Of course, he is well-known now as a county auditor. But, in politics, it’s always good to get more name recognition.
• • •
The upcoming repairs and renovations to the county courthouse have been discussed for decades and because of the federal money coming to the county from the COVID-19 funds, they now are being undertaken.
Renovations to the courthouse include, as I understand it, the second floor, allowing other county offices to return to the courthouse. I recall when the renovations were done to that floor in the early 2000s, it allowed for a third courtroom for the county’s third judge. At that time, the juvenile probation office was moved to Chestnut Street in a building the county purchased.
The other county office not located in the courthouse is that of the Domestic Relations, which has been located on Park Avenue, for many decades.
It was not reported what offices are being moved back to the courthouse.
A recent visit to the courthouse showed many changes in the past few years as offices within the courthouse have been relocated as well. Those were made possible when the judicial center was opened and many of the former offices were moved out of the courthouse.
• • •
On a lighter note, Linesville Borough Council recently approved purchase of a pickup truck for the police department.
After the approval was given, council jokingly added that it would include a “plow and meter reader,” referring to a snowplow and a water meter reader. (It won’t include those features.)
• • •
Some people are waiting to see whether the U.S. House approves the legislation to make daylight saving time permanent, as approved already by the U.S. Senate.
Then, of course, if passed, the president must sign it.
That should be one of the easier votes to consider when one thinks about all the more serious issues facing America.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.