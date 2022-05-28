Located north of Pittsburgh, southwest of Erie, only 11 miles west of Meadville and “just next door” to its hometown of Conneaut Lake, sat pretty, “one-of-a-kind” Conneaut Lake Park.
This quaint, picturesque park has been a part of my life since 1951, when our parents brought my sisters and me “way up here” from the Pittsburgh area, due to its wonderful reputation. Even then, at age 12, I realized how special this park was, as we enjoyed the variety of rides and an accompanying beach, in such a warm, family-type atmosphere, before finally embarking on our two-hour return trip back home down old Route 19 to Springdale.
Years later, I experienced this unique park as an Edinboro State College student along with friends and classmates. We were actually able to afford those rides and the tasty “Original Blue Streak Park Fries” at the cost-friendly park. Above all, however, my wife and I treasured our precious time spent there with our son and daughter in such a cordial family-style atmosphere while they were growing up. In fact, it was often a birthday choice to invite a favorite friend (or two) to accompany us for the day.
Conneaut Lake Park featured a pleasant welcome area, and then such an exciting, enjoyable midway extending from the entrance all the way down to the boardwalk and lake, with all kinds of sights and sounds to behold along the way. Our children always truly enjoyed the games in the penny arcade and playing a round in the convenient and challenging miniature golf course.
The variety of rides was extensive beginning with the mini-train, little dipper roller coaster and circular pony parade, among the Kiddieland offerings, and progressing to the wild mouse, paratrooper, tilt-a-whirl, Devil’s Den, beautiful carousel and, of course, the famous Blue Streak roller coaster. I’ve been fortunate to experience many different “coasters” through the years at such amusement parks as Kennywood, Hersheypark and Cedar Point, but none have compared to my favorite, Conneaut Lake Park’s Blue Streak.
I recall so often standing in long lines, listening to screams of delight from passengers as the cars slowly clicked up those high hills, and again as they roared back down, speeding around curves and dips, drops and bends, and finally screeching to an abrupt halt in the coaster station! The next group of passengers eagerly rushed to those famous light blue cars for seats just vacated by their predecessors, laughing excitedly as they exited their breathtaking experience, most often to get back in line for another thrilling ride.
I remember when my wife (my fiancee at the time) and I went to Conneaut Lake Park for the Fourth of July in 1966! We had played miniature golf, walked the boardwalk, enjoyed the “dogs and fries” and rode the rides. She had brought a beautiful red sweater to put on for watching the fireworks later that evening. I knew the significance of the two yellow lines painted on the floor as riders entered the walkway along the Blue Streak. If you stood next to the line on the right, you’d sit on the “front seat of the first car” with that wonderful nosedive view of going down those steep drops. Standing next to the left line would ensure a “back seat of the last car with its sort of whip-like, uplifting sensation.
I would allow those behind me in line to go ahead of me to allow me access to those yellow lines. We had that last seat, so my wife put her read sweater beneath her (since it was still a warm afternoon). When we roared over the top of the highest hill, we were lifted up from our seats and her beautiful red sweater flew out from under her to flutter to the ground far below! The next ride had to be delayed in the event her sweater had landed on the coaster’s track. An employee had to walk the track near that hill to be sure. We later searched the grounds beneath the structure and around the picnic tables nearby in vain. I assumed somebody below had said she “wished she had a sweater because she was feeling a chill.” That red sweater fulfilled her wish and sadly we never found it!
The boardwalk had a stairway to the beautiful beach and Conneaut Lake itself. This traditional boardwalk allowed visitors to walk along the water and beach on one side and the park on the other. By day they could gaze upon sunlit waters washing up on the beach only a few steps below, or at night observe reflections on the waves from the games and rides in the park. Next to the park area sits the classic historical Hotel Conneaut, which in the past shared the waterfront with the Beach Club, where patrons enjoyed such beautiful views while dining, and the Dreamland Ballroom in which dancing near the water was so popular, and for many years, often featured famous entertainers.
Yes, Conneaut Lake Park has brought so very much joy and happiness to countless visitors for over 100 years! This nostalgic, one-of-a-kind amusement park might not be as we once knew it, and its legendary Blue Streak roller coaster may be gone now, but through our memories, it will never be forgotten!
Ron Sturga lives in Edinboro.
