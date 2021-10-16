With the days ticking away until Nov. 2 — Election Day in Pennsylvania — the campaigns are getting more vocal.
One of the hottest races in the county is for the two seats on Meadville City Council, as well as that of mayor.
One group of candidates is using the old-fashioned campaign style — going door-to-door. One visitor recently wasn't a candidate himself, but was distributing cards outlining the candidates names and their positions.
• • •
I had to chuckle to myself when I saw one post for poll workers — claiming you can make up to $200 a day, including training. "Up to" is the key phrase.
In Crawford County, unless you are perhaps working a combined poll — such as two precincts together — and you are getting paid for both, you don't make anywhere near $200.
Training is 2 hours and you get paid $10. The rest is based on the number of voters who actually come to the polls to vote — not those who vote by mail. It takes a lot of voters to make anywhere near $200 and that's for a day much longer than the normal 8 hours.
Workers begin by 6:30 a.m. and often work until at least 8:30 p.m.
The total time worked is 14 hours on election day, plus 2 hours training and for some workers, at least an hour to set up.
I'm not being critical, I'm just saying workers aren't getting paid an elaborate amount for the work.
Many consider it a civic duty! However, it is important that people step up to the plate to help.
If interested, call the voter services at (814) 333-7307.
• • •
Speaking of the voter services, Gina Chatfield, chief clerk and supervisor for the voting machines, is smiling a little more these days.
For the first time in many years, she doesn't have to reset the time on all the county's voting machines (300 or more).
Usually, Daylight Savings Time ends the week before the election, meaning she has to adjust every machine days before the election.
This year, DST doesn't end until Nov. 7, so that's one less chore she has to be sure is done!
• • •
At last week's Linesville Borough Council meeting, I learned why one council member has changed her seat from one side of the room to the other.
Katie Wickert often uses her lap top to make reports on her committee to council. The plug for the electrical cord is on the opposite side of the room from where she previously sat. Moving was a matter of convenience for her. It had nothing do to with anything else.
• • •
As council voted to apply for a parade permit for the upcoming tractor parade, council president Kevin McGrath asked Police Chief Rob Johnston to be certain there is traffic control and suggested fire police. Mayor David Hoogstad Sr. quickly added that as mayor he is "appointing all of you as fire police" for the night.
Nobody on council responded out loud.
As mayor, Hoogstad has that power to make appointments.
• • •
At the statewide level, campaigns for the appellate courts are getting more attention. Looking ahead, the race for U.S. Senate and governor already is gaining momentum and more and more candidates are entering the races.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro was the latest running for governor and reportedly has the endorsement of Gov. Tom Wolf.
Should Shapiro win, he would have to resign as attorney general and somebody else would be appointed to fill the two years remaining on his term.
***
We also are hearing more names for county commissioner — in two years — but at least one said out of respect for this year's candidates, he won't make formal announcement until after this election about his plans.
• • •
Condolences go out this week to Robyn Sye, former county finance director, on the recent death of her brother.
Sye's mother just died just a scant three months ago.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.