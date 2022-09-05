The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) defines domestic violence as “the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another.”
The frequency and severity of domestic violence varies dramatically but on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. That equates to more than 10 million women and men every year.
The National Criminal Justice Reference Service (NCJRS) reports that between 40 and 45 percent of women in abusive relationships will also be sexually assaulted during the course of the relationship. Sexual assault and rape tend to be underreported in the United States and intimate partner rape is the most underreported form of sexual assault.
The NCADV has collected data that show women who are disabled, pregnant or attempting to leave their abusers are at greatest risk for intimate partner rape. Overall, one in five women will experience rape in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC).
For the staff and volunteers at Women’s Services, these are not cold, impersonal statistics. The women and children who come to us for services represent these disheartening and alarming rates of violence right here in Crawford County.
When women experience intimate partner violence (IPV) or threats of violence, their individual rights and freedoms are negatively impacted. Women’s access to healthcare, education, employment, and economic security is severely impeded by IPV. In order to break the cycle of IPV, women must be empowered to take control of their bodies and their sexuality.
When Women’s Services began 45 years ago, it made women’s empowerment a centerpiece of its mission. Trusting women to make their own informed decisions was as right then as it is today.
We recognize that one of the most important decisions women face in their lifetimes is the decision surrounding when and if they want to become pregnant. One particularly insidious aspect of domestic and sexual violence is that victims often face unwanted pregnancies resulting from their abuse.
Subsequently, access to reproductive health care (with the full-range of options available to women and their doctors), is an essential component of their constitutional guarantees to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. There is no role for the government in these choices. When states limit a person’s access to reproductive healthcare through laws and constitutional bans, it represents a form of institutional violence that further victimizes them.
The state becomes a coercive and controlling perpetrator of violence not unlike abusive partners.
To eliminate violence against women, it is essential that states recognize that reproductive rights are fundamental human rights. Our representatives to state and federal governments must be held accountable to protect every person’s right to bodily autonomy and to make decisions about what is best for their life.
When Women’s Services was established in 1977, the organization developed a statement of philosophy to guide its work. At the heart of this philosophy is the belief that each individual has the right and responsibility to be self-determining and to make choices that are appropriate to their life.
Consistent with our mission and philosophy our Board of Directors has recently affirmed this commitment as follows:
• Having served victims of domestic and sexual violence for 45 years, Women’s Services understands the importance of privacy for survivors who seek safety from their abusers and who seek access to medical services.
• Perpetrators of intimate partner violence maintain power within their relationships by undermining their partner’s economic security, health, safety and autonomy to make reproductive and sexual health decisions.
• Decisions about an individual’s health care should be left in the hands of that individual in consultation with a medical professional. These are private and personal medical decisions and are not within the purview of governmental bodies.
• We oppose any actions — legislatively or otherwise — that limit a person’s right to access sexual and reproductive healthcare services, including safe abortion care.
• We support actions and policies that promote communities free of violence and invest in the health and safety of all community members.
As an organization dedicated to these principles, we encourage people to speak up and take appropriate action on behalf of an individual’s right to make choices about their personal health, safety and medical care.
Become informed about efforts in the Pennsylvania state legislature to limit access to reproductive rights and about the positions of current elected representatives and candidates running for office. Contact current elected officials to share your perspective. and most importantly, vote for candidates for governor, state representative, state senator, U.S. representative and U.S. Senator who will protect our rights to safe and private reproductive services, including abortion.
Bruce Harlan is executive director of Meadville-based Women’s Services Inc. Women’s Services has been providing hope and resources to victims of violence and advocating to end it since 1977.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.