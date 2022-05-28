Though our number dwindles each year with no “younger” members joining the American Legion, it becomes a little trickier with each passing comrade, logistically speaking.
Each passing somehow generates a color guard and rifle squad to successfully complement an honorable farewell to one of our own.
Memorial Day ushers in a sense of awareness of the Post 615’s capabilities and “show our might.”
Once again, the Conneautville Post is there, and with a few tailored alterations on uniforms, we once again honor our departed of past associations of conflict.
We then gather, toast our departed and, most importantly, reminisce.
The attitude is then set for the rest of the season, knowing, saddened, that it’s only a matter of time before we get the call to once again assemble to honor another fallen comrade.
Now, here’s where we shine.
We receive a request for a funeral with military honors, and the biggest logistical issue is, can we round up enough legionnaires. The answer is always the same — yes.
In the last 50 years, we’ve gone from over 200 active members down to less than half that number, and of those, we had several dozen or so who were earmarked and trained for such details, we could actually rotate participants in and out.
Currently, those “dozens” have turned into a dozen. Every now and then a current service member is home on leave and is eager to stand in, but, for the most part, that “dozen” is there to answer the call.
In a nutshell, Post 615 gets it done.
We take care of our own and, now and then, we want to just say, we can’t do it anymore, and, only for a moment, we hesitate, shake it off and declare, we take care of our own.
And so we do.
So, on Memorial Day, if you’re so inclined, stop at one of several cemeteries in the Conneaut Valley area between 9 a.m. and noon and see for yourself.
Means-Flynn Post 615 indeed still has a few good men.
Mark Sladick, of Springboro, is a member of American Legion Post 615 in Conneautville.
