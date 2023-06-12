Now more than ever, our friends, neighbors, and families across Crawford County need additional support in their recovery towards mental wellness. Mental illness is a broad category of conditions that impact more of our county residents than ever before.
Mental illness includes such diagnoses as, schizophrenia and psychotic disorders, bipolar disorder, depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, eating disorders, substance related and addictive disorders, trauma, and stress related disorders, among others. These conditions may lead to suicidal/homicidal ideations, hospitalization and/or crisis intervention.
The state provides counties with funding through the “Mental Health Base” line for use in delivering unfunded services and creating new programs. We have done a good job in Crawford County in making sure that our residents have access to lifesaving services. However, this safety net of funding has been stretched to the limits and has the potential to fall apart due to no funding increases from the State for the past 11 years.
In Crawford County, we use this funding to help pay for services for underinsured and uninsured individuals; housing, homeless support services; mental health drop-in-center services; community education and outreach; crisis services; services for children and students; and other community supports programs and services. We have also expanded to provide anger management services and classes to improve parenting skills.
The demand for these services continues to grow but the state funding has been flat for a decade and, in real dollars, has dropped precipitously because of increasing costs and demand. The last time lawmakers visited this funding was in 2012, when they cut it by 10%. The Pennsylvania Legislature has not raised mental health base funding since that time and the safety net is fraying – badly.
Currently, Crawford County receives roughly $2.5 million in base funds. To protect current services, we estimate that we will need roughly $3.3 million in base funding at a minimum. We recognize that this is a significant increase, but when one considers the growth in demand, and the fact that the cost for any program or service increases every year, this increase is overdue.
We have been able to maintain our current supports and services. However, without an increase in state funding, devastating cuts will eventually be necessary.
Lawmakers must consider that cuts to mental health services have a profound impact across all public services including local police departments, schools, and hospital emergency departments.
When critical mental health services are not available, local police departments are called on to help residents manage or respond to untreated mental health issues. Individuals also show up in our already busy emergency rooms looking for help. In our area and across the state, we know that our county jails are becoming the default “safety net” for far too many Pennsylvanians who do not have access to the treatment that they need.
Governor Josh Shapiro has proposed increasing the base funding line by $20 million next year and he made a commitment to further investments up to $60 million through 2027-2028. This is welcome news.
However, based on our experience here in Crawford County, and in reviewing the situation in neighboring counties, 10+ years of flat funding, combined with inflation and extraordinary demands on the system will require a larger financial commitment from the state.
We look forward to working with our lawmakers to make sure that these lifesaving services are there for our residents to be successful on their journey to mental health wellness and recovery.
Sue Watkins is the Director of Crawford County Human Services
