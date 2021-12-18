As 2021 comes to an end, a new regime will start at the Crawford County Judicial Center.
Francis Schultz, the newly elected judge, will be sworn in as the county's third judge on Dec. 30 along with others who were re-elected. Paula DiGiacomo will now be the new district attorney, succeeding Schultz. DiGiacomo has been first assistant for many years.
Others to be sworn in are Patti Wetherbee, clerk of courts; and Christine Krzysiak, treasurer; both of whom were re-elected to another term.
• • •
Roan Hunter, who lost his bid as clerk of courts, was elected to his first elected position — that of majority inspector of Meadville First Ward, First District.
• • •
Greenwood Township supervisors paid honor to the late Cecil Stevenson, who was a supervisor for many years, by renaming the municipal building as the Cecil Stevenson Municipal Building in recognition of his many years of service.
Stevenson was credited with getting the building constructed. He was very active in the community and certainly is missed.
• • •
Many township residents have been attempting to get a road named (preferably the bridge on Interstate 79) in memory of the late John Marin, who was a state trooper and long-time resident.
To my knowledge, that hasn't happened yet, but some are still working toward a memorial in his honor.
• • •
Jim Tegri became mayor of Conneaut Lake after being appointed by council. He showed up dressed as Santa Claus.
Asked if her brought any presents, he joked for the "good" ones, the state store has had trouble keeping supplies in stock, so there was no gift.
As far as the "bad" ones, he noted coal was in short supply, so he had no gifts for them either. He made no distinction who was "good" or "bad."
He will officially only serve until the reorganization meeting Jan. 3, as that is when the former mayor's term expires.
In the meantime, council will then appoint a new mayor — probably Tegri again.
***
Linesville Borough Council always has a quick meeting in December as council shares a holiday meal together after the meeting. Thus, council does its necessary business quickly.
Jokingly, before the meeting was to start, Michael Chance made a motion to adjourn and was quickly seconded as they all laughed.
Secretary Amanda Harper had bet with council president Kevin McGrath that the meeting would last 15 minutes. He said 30. It was 28 minutes. Just as the meeting was to convene, attorney Jeff Millin asked whether the "timer was on."
To be fair to council, the business which had to be voted on had been discussed in length at prior meetings and only needed the formal approval.
Council is very diligent about their business and take it all seriously, but they also enjoy themselves.
• • •
As 2022 nears, campaigning already has started for the Sixth District State House of Representative as Zach Norwood of the county planning office is seeking the office now held by incumbent Brad Roae. Norwood is using Facebook to discuss his concerns.
I've heard of no Democratic challenger this year — so far.
• • •
We send condolences this week to former city council member Marcia Yohe, whose father died earlier this month.
• • •
And, although not in the "political" world, Conneaut School District and all its students and faculty are mourning the death of Ralph Egyud this week.
Egyud was a long-time music teacher and very involved in the community. He was a man who practiced what he preached and "walked the walk" — always with a smile and laughter, but a great witness for God's love.
He will be missed by many. Condolences to his family.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.