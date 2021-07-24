I joined the family for breakfast on a sunny morning in May 1941 and realized my Mother and my grandparents looked terribly worried and learned that the Zam Zam, the ship my Dad was on to return to our agricultural mission work in Africa was reported missing with no survivors.
Later in the day my Mother was interviewed by reporters from Allentown's two newspapers and the next day our family made the front page of The Morning Call. The sinking of the Zam Zam with Americans and Canadians aboard made national news for Europe was engaged in World War II. Very fortunately by the evening of the next day we learned from the British Broadcasting Service that all the passengers and crew of the Zam Zam had arrived in a German cargo ship, which ported in occupied France.
Our family had driven to Jersey City to say good bye to Dad on March 19 as he boarded this old, run-down Egyptian ship, which had a crew of 129 Egyptians with an English captain and assistants. Of the 203 passengers there were 120 missionaries — men, women and children, Canadian nuns and priests, ambulance drivers and tobacco dealers — all headed for Africa. On April 8, the ship docked in Brazil to pick up a photographer for Life magazine and a reporter for The New York Times and then set sail for Cape town South Africa. Many passengers were concerned and wondered why the English captain wasn't observing all the rules for of a neutral ship. The Zam Zam was not flying the neutral flag.
Early morning on April 17, 1941, the Zam Zam was torpedoed by a German raider. The frightened passengers and crew scurried for their life preservers and assigned life boats. In Dad's boat was a missionary Mother with her 6 young children hoping to join her husband in Africa. The lifeboat began to fill with water and the Mother held the baby and assigned the rest to pairs. She told them don't drink any water and pray . Shortly they were all floating in the Atlantic.
The captain didn't realize it was a neutral ship until his men set out in lifeboats to rescue the survivors. Soon they all were on the deck of the raider and the Germans gave them blankets, hot tea and took roll call after collecting everyone's passport. There were five passengers taken for medical treatment and then the captain of the raider said it was a miracle that everyone — crew and passengers — were accounted for and that in a day or two they would all be transferred to a cargo ship.
The Germans went back to the Zam Zam and removed some of the luggage, all papers and files from the captain's office and then shelled and sank the ship. The next day a German cargo ship arrived and the captives were transferred. They were on the ship for four weeks as it made its was back north on the Atlantic. Captives existed on small amounts of rough food and were locked in from sunset to sunrise ,always worried that perhaps the US had joined the war.
On May 19 the ship docked at a port in occupied France where the Canadians and British aboard were taken to German prison camps and the rest were slowly taken to Portugal and eventually sent back to the United States — not Africa as they had hoped. We were thrilled to see our Dad again in July and were grateful that the United States had not been at war during that time
After the U.S. joined the war on Dec. 7, 1941, Dad applied for a job with the government. He was given the job of procuring food for the troops in North Africa. Once again, Dad took off and was gone until the end of the war. The rest of the family in Allentown learned to deal with all the war time restrictions.
I remember the problem with dolling out sugar so there was enough for the usual canning and every day wants. Luckily, we lived near one of the Allentown trolley lines and could get to town that way. Gas was saved for our drives to church. Before Dad left for Africa he dug up a plot of land given by the city for victory gardens. Unfortunately this plot was near the trolley tracks and I was the one sent to weed and harvest the vegetables. I tried to go at times when I thought the trolley wouldn't be passing so I wouldn't be seen by any one I knew.
By my senior year in high school, I was lucky enough to attend some dances with the big name bands of the 1940s. One of our gang of four couples was the son of an undertaker and was allowed to use the families hearse to drive our group to and from the dances. Soon it was off to an accelerated program at Penn State where I did notice the lack of eligible young men to date. However, I greatly enjoyed the friendships made, most of my classes and met the love of my life and my future husband Hank Weymer my junior year when the World War II veterans returned to campus.
Peg Weymer has lived in Meadville for 66 years. She taught Home Economics at Conneaut Valley High School, was an antique quilt dealer and has been active on several community boards.