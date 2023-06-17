Due to yet another shocking lapse in judgment, I recently clicked open an email purporting to reveal the top five injuries in Pennsylvania.
This is the kind of inbox faux pas that might readily be attributed to spasm, an involuntary surrender to morbid curiosity, but any functional Pennsylvanian would have known the correspondence was bogus given the absence of the word “deer” in the subject line.
Deer kill more people annually than sharks, snakes, alligators, and bears combined, I’ve read, and in Pennsylvania, where you can’t swing a dead deer without hitting another deer, the top five injuries would have to include lacerations and or fractures related to hunting, shooting, driving into, or swerving to avoid our deer friends, you’d think.
And you’d be so wrong.
Bursitis was the Keystone State’s top injury, according to this email, which on further inspection was actually the top five most googled injuries according to Google.
Perhaps it’s an indicator of our aging population that joint pain is No. 1, and perhaps the repetitive motion of deleting unwanted emails is giving people bursitis, but I can’t help feeling misrepresented by this riotously unscientific survey.
The study was apparently conducted by a Chicago-based personal injury law firm, which I’m sure was itself pretty disappointed with results that didn’t exactly promise gigantic liability settlements.
After bursitis, the rest of the top five went shin splints, carpal tunnel syndrome, muscle strain, and poisoning.
Look, I’m sure everyone involved in this little undertaking had the best of intentions, but things like pain along the shin bone, mild swelling, pressure on a nerve in the wrist, numbness, a wrenched back from lifting the laundry incorrectly, accidentally brushing your teeth with ultra strength Bengay cream, those are certainly unfortunate.
But that’s just not the Pennsylvania I grew up in. So in convenient acknowledgment of the approach of Father’s Day, here are my father’s top five injuries that you had damned well better be highly concerned about:
Severed head (you’ll cut your head off with that thing), missing eye (you’ll poke your eye out with that thing), dismembered arm (you wanna tear your arm off?), missing foot (lawn mower), blown off hand (fireworks).
Honorable mention: slit throat (shaving).
Your results may vary, depending on your father, but my sense was that injury prevention was a significant parenting difference between the two of mine. My mother didn’t want us to get hurt either, obviously, but her warnings tended to be understated because she didn’t want to scare us.
“Be careful; you might pinch yourself with that,” or “you don’t want to fall and scrape your knee,” sounds like my mother. My father operated from the opposite precept. He wanted to scare us badly enough to mitigate any conceivable behavior that he might have to worry about. His primary instinct was to make anything you wanted to do sound as if you should move it to a hospital waiting room or the front porch of the funeral home.
My brother, using a snorkel in a backyard wading pool, once exulted, “Mom, I can breathe underwater!”
My father: “Quit that breathin’ underwater!”
Mysteriously, he seemed eager for me to learn to drive, even letting me rattle around some abandoned coal fields in his ‘59 Chevy Bel Air, officially rust colored, or at least that was our story. When I think about the tools I never learned to use properly, by which I mean at all, because of my father — a drill, a saw, a power saw (are you kidding?), jumper cables (you’ll electrocute yourself!) — few things seemed more wildly out of character than him teaching me to drive.
A guy who wouldn’t let me operate a steak knife was now instructing me on how to deploy roughly two tons of poorly maintained machinery, which in theory would soon be hurtling down a highway in callow hands provided it didn’t catch fire when I turned the starter.
I began to pray devoutly, not for the survival of myself or my fellow motorists, but that maybe someday, someday after I was old enough to drive, we’d have a decent looking car.
And my father somehow sensed this, and he made it happen.
He got another job to pay for it. He sacrificed for me, not for the first time and not for the last.
I miss him terribly. When you think you’ll never understand your father, don’t think that means he’ll never understand you.
Predictably, once I had a license and access to a more than decent car — a gleaming white Caprice Coupe with a black vinyl roof — he never missed an opportunity to limit my access.
“Gonna snow!” he’d say.
“On prom night?”
Gene Collier is a columnist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He can be reached at gcollier@post-gazette and Twitter: @genecollier.
