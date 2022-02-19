Jamie is the thimble and I am the car. We are playing the 50th Anniversary Edition of Monopoly. Jamie is my grandson and he is 5. In just one short week he will be moving to Ghana, Africa, where his parents’ next government assignment will take the family. It’s been an emotional week for me since for the past 10 months, Jamie has lived close by in Pittsburgh. We are spending our final days together making tasty treats, swatting a balloon around without letting it hit the floor and playing games, mostly Monopoly.
The Monopoly Anniversary Edition is old school. There is paper money (not a charge card) and wooden houses and hotels. Jamie learns fast that buying as many properties as possible is a smart idea. He buys three railroads right away. I get sent to jail twice, once with a Chance card and once when I roll doubles three times.
Jamie counts the dots on the dice and soon recognizes five dots as a high five. We do a high five. When both dice have fives, we do two high fives. He is learning through play how to add numbers. When I land on the B&O Railroad (available to buy) Jamie cries real tears. “I wanted to buy that railroad, too.”
“There’s no crying in Monopoly,” I explain, then let him buy the railroad instead of me. (He is 5, after all, and I am grandma.) We take a break and look out the window at frozen Tamarack Lake. Jamie has dreams of ice fishing with grandpa when he returns from town. (Fishing is Jamie’s passion. He may not know how to print all of his letters, but he can identify a Haskell Musky Minnow lure.) “Looks like a good day for fishing,” he muses. “Maybe later grandpa will take me out.” (Grandpa really wants to take Jamie fishing, but Jamie’s mom needs solid proof of ice thickness.)
Jamie manages to buy the best Monopoly properties. It seems my car lands on his railroads every time I go around the board. Even though we don’t have a trio of colors for our properties, I tell Jamie it is OK to buy houses. He soon has several lining what he calls his corridor of doom. He’s right about that. My funds are thin, plus grandpa is home. The thickness of the ice is approved by Jamie’s parents and Monopoly is done for the day.
Monopoly, second day: Jamie is the ship and I am the dog. Before we start, we shake hands and agree, “There is no crying in Monopoly.” Jamie’s counting of the dice improves even more. He loves Chance and Community Chest. “Advance to Go. Collect $200.” He keeps his money in neat piles and when I ask for $100, he hands me a hundred dollar bill. He reminds me to pay him $200 when he passes Go, and offers to sell me his Get Out of Jail Free card for $50. His ship docks on prime real estate and he always buys. He even lands on Boardwalk, but I tell him he doesn’t have enough money to buy it. “But, gram,” he says, pulling the orange $500 bill out from under a placemat, “I still have this.” He put it away for a rainy day.
We take a break and Jamie rides his big wheel a few loops through the house: kitchen to hallway, to dining room, back to kitchen. He wants me to chase him a bit, so I do, pretending I am giving him a speeding ticket.
After our break, our game continues and once again, Jamie creates a corridor of doom and I make a big deal out of portraying dread. I land on Marvin Gardens and Jamie is tickled to take my money.
Monopoly, third day: Jamie is the hat and I am the iron. It is snowing and there will be sled riding after lunch, so we play early and fast. We split the railroads and Jamie pouts, but only slightly. He buys both utilities and beams when I land on Water Works and have to pay 10 times the amount shown on the dice. We talk about his future home and he tells me with great enthusiasm that there will be geckos and banana trees. “It will be hot!” he declares. “It is on the equator!”
We played Monopoly one more time that week, pausing only to ask Alexa to play “Hit the Road Jack” so we could grab the tambourine and drum for a quick march through the house.
The Monopoly game is put away now. Jamie and his family are in Ghana where he is learning about his new home (for the next three years). His mom sends a photo of Jamie in his pre-school uniform, bright blue shorts and a white polo shirt. He looks handsome and happy — his missing front teeth never spoil his sweet smile. It will be some time before I play Monopoly again. My worthy opponent is gone for now. I sigh a lot and choke back tears.
It was wrenching putting away the properties of a beloved grandchild: the Legos, the Hex bugs, the fort made out of a cardboard box. I fight my emotions and remember to always borrow from the future: There are plans. We will see my little buddy again later this year. Maybe in Africa, or possibly meeting elsewhere. I hope we’ll be able to play Monopoly. He can be the horse; I can be the wheelbarrow.
Jeanette Curry is a Meadville resident. While Jamie’s parents worked at make-shift offices in our home during their last week in the United States, I kept an eye on Jamie. It was thrilling, exhausting and memorable.