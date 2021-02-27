Our recent “polar vortex” (in our youth it was simply called winter weather) had many local residents praying for a warm-up.
Not so fast, friends.
As we drive through neighborhoods counting icicles and guessing the lengths of the real doozies, it’s clear this cold snap made us numb in both mind and body. We may want the snow and ice to melt, but we should stop to consider what’s lurking beneath.
Yes, under that pristine white ground cover are more than a few lost or discarded COVID-busting face masks. Hundreds of them, maybe thousands or millions that got away. We’ve all seen one occasionally, all muddy and wet, as we jump out of our cars and run for the nearest heated building that is rumored to be open.
Rolled up, balled up, tattered and torn, many with strings broken or detached, most of them are those cute baby-blue “surgical” styles. How many will return to life when the snow is all gone?
One such mask was rumored to have gotten as far away as East Mead Township, where a large family discovered it near their horse barn. An elderly gentleman with a long beard and straw hat told his kinfolks he did not know what it was and they dare not ever touch one.
Within the confines of Meadville, city officials should plan as quickly as possible to deal with this coming mess. If not, the consequences could bankrupt a town like ours.
Consider this future Tribune headline: “City sued by man whose lawn mower clogged and broke.” The story would reveal quotes such as “I hired a kid to mow my grass, and he ran over dozens of face masks. The city should have had them cleaned up by now. Look at all the fuzz in my trees. Birds and squirrels nibble on it and drop over. I’m suing! And that poor kid I hired, it wasn’t his fault. His family doesn’t have a good computer, and because of COVID he missed so many days of school that his mind went soft.”
Or what if the masks are washed down the streets and into the stormwater system? During a heavy spring thaw, homes would be washed away because of the city’s clogged pipes. You guessed it: “City and water authority sued; bankruptcy looms.”
A driver could be trying to beat the red light at one of our intersections that has a confusing array of double traffic lights and posts; some are new and still being hooked up, with the old ones still in place next to them. Look up at that array in the wrong light and it can make you dizzy. Then, if a sailing mask or two hit the windshield at that moment: Crash. Call Edgar Snyder.
No doubt the city will be on top of this in plenty of time, though. They’ll have city employees with bags collecting huge quantities of the roaming masks on their lunch breaks. It only makes sense, because there’s money to be made. A lot of money. City leaders could bundle up the masks and sell them.
Another Trib headline: “City sells masks to Lake area Quilting Lady for million dollars; plans to buy used fire truck,” with the sidebar report, “Council applauds new city manager’s effort.”
Of course, the new city manager, when he or she is done sweeping the Market House floor, could come up with even better ideas. The masks could be sold to the Olympic Committee prior to this year’s games in Japan, then used as uniforms for the 48 teams of beach volleyball players. The masks are slightly too large but could be trimmed down to the proper tiny dimensions. That would bring good TV ratings as well as some serious cash to the city. Goodbye tax hikes, Meadville!
More headlines: “Former city manager says he had already planned to sell masks to Olympics; council offers huge raise if he comes back.”
Of course you know that those Tribune headlines would never be seen, right? The city would simply toss the masks into the black hole that is the fourth and fifth levels of the downtown parking garage. They would never be seen again. End of story.
Far-fetched? Maybe so. But a few dozen letters to the editor would appear for sure, such as: “Readers want college and hospital to clean up masks. ‘They owe us!,’ is the cry.”
Then that wonderful “debate” would re-emerge. “Those two don’t pay their taxes,” people will tell visiting TV crews, as they are approached for comments in backed-up fast-food lines. “The town will dry up because of their penny-pinching tactics. I know it’s true because my sister saw it on Facebook. Now (blowing his horn) I just need to get my food so we can get rolling. We’re headed to D.C. to pay a little visit to the Capitol.”
Oh, Meadville. Why did you let your masks get away?
Mailliard is a Meadville resident worked at The Meadville Tribune for 40 years.
.