All the local councils and township supervisors have held re-organizational meetings and are ready to face a new year — ready to make decisions on various topics.
Conneaut Lake Borough Council has a unique problem: What name to address three members/staff.
This year, with the election of Jim Ross to council and appointment of Jim Tigri as mayor, council now has three people named Jim, including the street supervisor, Jim Donnachie.
They decided to call them: Mayor, Councilman and Jim.
Linesville has had the same issue as two council members are named Michael. Kevin McGrath, council president, chose to call one Mike and one Michael.
Of course, these are simple problems to address.
• • •
Conneaut Lake has some different issues than many other towns as it operates a beach and docks because it has Conneaut Lake in its boundaries, something no other local borough has.
• • •
This year could be the year of a big change at the courthouse.
Bids are going out for new windows and new heating and air conditioning. Commissioners have been talking about that since at least the 1980s when the late Gene Rumsey was a commissioner and again in recent years when C. Sherman Allen was on the board. Both tried to address the issue, but failed.
The problem has been a loss of a lot of heat through the windows during the winter. And, sometimes it got so warm, the windows were opened — allowing the heat to go right out the window!
One reason it was not corrected was the lack of money.
I understand the money for the improvements is coming from the federal COVID funding from the federal government.
It will be interesting to see what impact the improvement will make on the heating and electrical bills.
I guess the coronavirus could be credited with helping in one way.
Of course, it also has cost a lot more than money in terms of previous lives lost and serious illnesses suffered.
• • •
Elections could get a lot more interesting should the state Legislature get proposed changes to the cross-filing process approved.
Currently, school board races as well as those of district magisterial judges and other members of the judiciary can file on either/or both political parties.
The proposed changes would allow those candidates — like all the other candidates — to only file according to their respective party affiliation.
The idea of cross filing was to eliminate any partisan politics when it came to education or the judicial system.
If passed, voters then could supposedly assume the person had the same political philosophies as the party affiliation for when he/or she is registered.
•
Although the state has yet to resolve the redistricting maps, that decision will have no impact on the statewide races for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general as they all obviously run statewide and not according to district boundaries.
I mistakenly identified Lt. Gov. John Fetterman as a candidate for governor — which was incorrect. He was one of the first Democratic candidates to announce for U.S. Senate.
The field is wide open for both the Republican and Democrat nominations for both U.S. Senate and governor.
One thing in the next governor's favor will be the fact that the state took in more money than budgeted last year. However, by the time the new governor is seated, that surplus could be already earmarked for specific programs.
One certainty is there will be no shortage of requests.
Many of the average people (especially the drivers) in Pennsylvania would like to see some of it spent to replace the state gasoline tax, which has caused the price of gasoline to be so much higher than other states.
It also should make it easier for Gov. Tom Wolf's budget to be approved on time this year.
• • •
One interesting tidbit about local government meetings — particularly those held at night.
The length of the meetings often is shortened depending on whether the Steelers or Browns are playing or a hockey game is being televised. It appears sometimes the agendas either aren't as long as average, or the discussions are shortened.
The same is true when a holiday party is to follow the meetings.
It appears in some cases either the discussion isn't as necessary or the agenda has been shortened to allow council members to enjoy something other than government.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.