It seems like every week we hear about local governments and school districts dealing with “structural deficits” — chronic budget problems that never go away.
In Pennsylvania, local governments are continually cash-strapped, not because they’re overspending but because revenues are dwindling and expenses are rising. It costs money to pay for police, fire, schools, parks, roads and sewers. And those costs increase every year.
Municipalities have few options: they can raise taxes, cut services, borrow money or enact some unholy combination of the three. For years, the consensus has been to borrow and cut — lay people off, trim whatever services remain and pay for them with loans and savings.
Now that reserves are almost depleted and debt service is taking up more and more of municipal budgets, the structural problems are increasingly apparent.
Some of these problems cannot be solved at the local level. All of them, however, can be traced back to how we raise revenue.
Everybody knows that revenues are collected from taxes. But fewer realize how unfair our tax system is.
One example is the property tax.
The property tax is a stupid tax; it’s an absurd way to fund education and municipal services. The reason it’s absurd is that it doesn’t tax people based on their ability to pay; it taxes the home in which they live.
Unfortunately, it’s all we got.
In Pennsylvania, municipalities are restricted by state government in terms of how we can raise revenue to pay for public safety, paved streets, functioning sewers, etc.
The result is a highly unfair system where poorer people carry the load.
Pennsylvania’s tax system is so bad, in fact, that it regularly appears on the Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy’s list of “Terrible 10” worst tax states in the nation. The “terrible” part refers to the fact that in Pennsylvania, low-income and middle-income families pay more than DOUBLE their share of income in state and local taxes than the richest families.
This mirrors a federal system where billionaires pay a lower effective tax rate than many workers and workers pay the bulk of the nation's taxes.
At least 55 of the largest corporations in America paid no federal corporate income tax last year (at a cost of $12 billion). In Pennsylvania, 76 percent of corporations pay no corporate income tax thanks to an accounting maneuver called “the Delaware loophole.”
This translates to higher taxes for you. Why? Because less revenue for state and federal governments means that local governments have to pick up the tab. And this happens through property tax. In effect, your property taxes go up because corporations get a tax break.
And they’re not the only ones. Some of our wealthiest institutions get a tax break too.
For instance, Allegheny College, Meadville Medical Center, and Wesbury Retirement Community altogether own about $55 million in tax-exempt property, according to county assessment records. As non-profits, state law exempts them from paying property tax even though they enjoy the same services as the rest of us who do pay.
State law also mandates that all state and local taxes be applied at the same rate. So, for example, even if we wanted to tax a multi-billion corporation like Tops (which brought in $2.5 billion in total income before expenses in 2019, the most recently reported year) at a higher property tax rate than, say, an elderly person who survives on a fixed income of $15,000 a year, we couldn’t do it; state law prohibits it.
State law also prohibits a graduated income tax, which taxes people based on their ability to pay. Instead, we have a flat income tax, which means everyone pays the same rate, regardless of whether you make $20,000 a year or $200,000 a year.
My view is that we need a fairer tax system, one in which the people who can afford to pay more do. But that change can only be made at the state level. It requires action from state lawmakers like Brad Roae, Parke Wentling, Kathy Rapp and Michele Brooks. They are among the state politicians directly responsible for maintaining one of the worst tax systems in the country. Their inaction for years has resulted in structural deficits that leave municipalities and school districts perpetually on the edge of a fiscal cliff.
Without state-level change, we’re going to face the same problems over and over again: higher taxes for people who can’t afford them and no funding for the kinds of services we desperately need.
Joe Tompkins is a Meadville resident who writes and teaches on politics, economics and media.