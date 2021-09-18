The new state law mandating that an agenda for all public meetings must include all subjects for which a vote may be taken at the meeting.
At a recent meeting of Linesville Borough Council, an item on the agenda was being discussed but when it came time for a motion, councilman David Schaef reminded council about the new law.
The law allows unscheduled votes if there is an emergency or something affecting the health and welfare of the residents.
Council agreed it did not meet the requirement and postponed any vote.
Discussion is permitted without a vote so the public can learn what the issue is and how council might be leaning, but an actual vote is not permitted unless it is on the agenda.
There is a provision that if a majority of council agrees, it can be added, but there are restrictions.
The one result is that agendas will be made later than usual to allow the most up-to-date agenda as possible. However, agendas must be announced at least 24 hours in advance and posted at meeting sites.
• • •
The Crawford County Fair Board has a new flag to fly at future fairs. It is one of the 75th anniversary flags. Flags were flown at various sites around the fairgrounds during fair week and then were auctioned on the closing day of the fair. However, one was reserved to give to the fair board for future fairs.
Another was purchased by the three county commissioners, who agreed to buy them from personal funds, and bid $110. They then gave it to Phyllis Carr, chairwoman of the 75th anniversary committee, in appreciation to her for her work on the committee. Commissioner Eric Henry then purchased another and gave it to Linda Murdock, who as serving as the committee secretary, for her work.
There were 24 flags in all auctioned and brought more than $1,100 to the treasury.
• • •
As the COVID-19 crisis increases, the county Democratic Committee has canceled its planned fall dinner that had been scheduled.
It's a tough call to make, but understandable in view of the increased numbers of the virus.
• • •
Linesville Borough Council members received a copy of planned improvements and a town map in their packet at last week's meeting.
The only problem was the type was so small many council members couldn't read it.
"I can see it, but can I read it?" was one comment.
"I cannot read it either," was another.
Many noted they would need a magnifying lass to read it.
• • •
Council is different than many council or board members. They have no assigned seats and some members choose a different seat quite often. The ones who come last have to take what's left, but nobody complains.
• • •
At least week's meeting, the issue of some building was discussed with the term "coffin blocks" used to describe the materials.
It caused councilwoman Katie Wickert to question the term and she was advised that term was correct.
It just didn't sound right to her.
***
Wickert was given authorization to attend an upcoming conference in Erie, but councilman Michael Chance reminded her that she had to "bring back a Power Point," referring to a presentation of what all she learned while there.
It was not quite clear whether he was joking, but Wickert laughed and said, "I will return."
• • •
Council held a moment of silence for the late Karen Moss, who was secretary and office manager for many years before she retired last year. She was always so pleasant to work with and very cooperative.
***
Another political figure who passed away this week is Anne Furno, who served as jury commissioner for 12 years, after winning a write-in campaign against a long-term incumbent.
Valerie Kean Staab reminisced about that campaign during the fair as a discussion was held about write-in campaigns, particularly the one being conducted by Marcy Kantz for Meadville mayor. Although man people have discussed the difficulty of doing a write-in campaign, Kean Staab pointed out Furno's success as an example of what can be done with the right preparation. Furno's achievement was a surprise to many people.
***
It was good to see former Gov. Tom Ridge speaking about the anniversary of the 9/11 attack on America recently.
It was good to see how well he is doing after suffering a recent stroke, but it also was clear (at least to me) he was reading from a prepared statement and not spontaneous.
Ridge has a gift for being able to speak spontaneously, so to me, it was perhaps clearer than to others.
At any rate, he looked good and we pray he continues to gain more strength each day.
He is a grandfather now and is loving it!
• • •
As the 2021 political cycle will soon come to an end, the 2022 is getting more candidates daily as people are lining up for position of governor and lieutenant governor.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.