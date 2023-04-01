Events and situations repeat themselves in a strange, frightening and, occasionally, beautiful way many times in life. To illustrate, you might remember a column from 15 years ago about my newly born grandson who, at 19 days old, contracted pertussis-whooping cough.
For children, especially infants, whooping cough is a dangerous and sometimes fatal occurrence. His doctor at Meadville Pediatrics hospitalized him and decided to fly him by medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve. In his judgment, Children’s had more experience dealing with this condition in infants and could better treat our baby. He was released after a week and, as his local doctor predicted, his recovery was facilitated by the stay at Children’s Hospital.
My grandson developed into a remarkable and talented kid. He is athletic but, more importantly, an able student who ranked at the top of his class. He is a quiet, sensitive and considerate teenager. He is driven to perform to his best potential and be successful in everything he does, especially sports. Fifteen years later, he was practicing with the varsity football team and with more conditioning, he could be starting as a sophomore next year on the varsity team. His ultimate goal, athletically, was to secure a Division I scholarship as an offensive lineman. It was a dream and a long-shot at best. He’d have to be bigger, quicker, faster and stronger. With hard work and some good luck, it was a possibility and wonderful dream to have.
Life doesn’t go according to plan, does it? After lifting weights in early January, he got a pounding headache, lip droop, and tingling in his right arm and hand. Concerned, obviously, his mother made an appointment with Meadville Pediatrics (15 years old is still considered in the purview of pediatrics) and, this is the remarkable thing, the same doctor who saw him 15 years earlier as an infant ordered an MRI. Almost to the day, he sent the child to Children’s for a life-threatening condition.
Of course, things had changed. My grandson towered over the diminutive Dr. Raymond Leung and the physician cranked his head to look up to and examine this now 6-foot-2, 240-pound patient. The MRI showed a congenital cyst ruptured and sent fluid into the subdural cranial region of my grandson’s skull. Again, 15 years later, however, Dr. Leung arranged for this now burly young man to see a neurosurgeon in Pittsburgh to open his skull, drain the fluid, and treat the cyst.
In addition to the strange similarities of patient and physician, another and deeply moving similarity was the need and hope that our faith in God would assist in the healing of our beloved son and grandson. Yes, it was a case of foxhole Christianity, no doubt, but all of us seek refuge during life’s unavoidable storms and frightening occurrences that seem beyond our control. We have no shame in our prayers and entreaties to our God.
Things seem to be on the mend, but my grandson will never be able to play a contact sport again, but will be able, next year, to resume his baseball activities.
We hope the energy, dreams and motivation centered on football can be redirected to another sport and his continued academic excellence. Life does make its way around and my grandson and Dr. Leung are witnesses to that phenomenon. Oh, yes, they are.
Gary DeSantis is a Meadville resident and author of “The 6th Floor” and “The Redemption of Benjamin Lowell.”
