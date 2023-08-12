I admit it, I’m a theme park junkie.
If there’s a coaster in a park, I want to ride it.
My love for parks — and roller coasters — can be traced to annual trips to Kennywood Park outside of Pittsburgh while growing up. I knew that place like the back of my hand.
So when the chance presented itself to go to Kennywood during its 125th birthday season, it was a no-brainer for me to hop in the car and make the 2-hour trip from Meadville down the interstate.
As a kid, the excitement always built as our family made its way up the winding roads along the Monongahela River to the park. We knew we made it when we could see the tops of the rides from our car. Once we got inside, the itinerary at the park was the same all those years: get a stack of tickets from the parents, ride until you ran out of tickets and find the parents for more tickets. That routine served us well for many years.
The drive to Kennywood is different these days — our arrival from the north is different as we go across the Rankin Bridge before arriving in the park. But excitement still builds — and the roller coasters forming the skyline are much more visible going this way.
The days of using tickets to ride have long since passed, too. Now, it’s simply paying an admission price and not worrying about counting tickets before going on one of the thrill rides.
And, unfortunately, my days of going on all the rides have since passed me by, too.
Instead of cramming in as many rides as I could as a kid, I spent time in one of the pavilions just sitting and talking with my brother. The pavilion had two decks and I found a spot on the top deck. It was shaded there, so it was pleasant to just sit there at the picnic table. It also was a prime location next to the Jack Rabbit and its famous “double dip” hill. From there, we also could see the Racer and Steel Curtain roller coasters. A quick look below the pavilion revealed the hats that blew off the heads of the riders of the Jack Rabbit who weren’t smart enough to have those hats secured.
At one point in the afternoon at the pavilion, I did something that I don’t think I ever did before at a park — I sat and I listened.
And it was nearly as fun as the rides.
Taking a break from the busy day, I could hear the screams from the riders from the three nearby coasters from our perch in the pavilion. There also was the “clack, clack, clack” of the Jack Rabbit climbing the lift hill. After the Rabbit reached the top and the train made its quick descent down the double dip, you could hear a change in the sound when the train achieved “air time.”
Just writing those last few sentences makes me feel old. But somehow the trip to the park made me feel young again and brought back a flood of memories.
As I walked through the entrance into the park, a rush of memories filled my head. I still remember the year I was finally tall enough to ride the world-famous Thunderbolt for the first time. I remembered staying until the park closed with friends. I could still hear the stories passed down from my parents about going to Kennywood. That last part reminded me of the stories I hear today from people sharing their Conneaut Lake Park memories.
And while Kennywood still retains its old-time charm, it still has the appeal of thrilling rides.
The big attraction is the Steel Curtain. Luckily, I haven’t lost my love for roller coasters and my first ride on this trip was on the black-and-gold behemoth.
The ride opened in 2019 and I’ve been on it a few times. If you’re not too familiar with this heart-racing, two-minute ride, here’s a quick breakdown.
It has a maximum height of 220 feet, it reaches 76 mph and has nine inversions. It also set three records: the state record for tallest coaster, the North American record for most inversions and the world record for tallest inversion — 197 feet above the ground. Coaster enthusiasts noticed, as it won the prestigious Golden Ticket Award for Best New Rollercoaster.
The coaster is enormous and leaves a huge thumbprint on the park. When you first arrive at the park and see the steel frames for the ride, it’s hard to take in.
It’s a complex set of beams and track painted in that famous Pittsburgh Steelers gold.
Maybe the coaster it was designed that way to be as complex as the Steelers’ famous 3-4 defense.
I’m still a big fan of this coaster. And I’m still a big fan of the park.
So, happy birthday, Kennywood! You don’t look your age at all. And thanks for all the memories.
