As a kid growing up about an hour from Pittsburgh, summer plans usually revolved around going to Kennywood Park late in the season.
It wasn’t summer without Kennywood. It was a trip we always circled on the calendar and memorized the date in our head.
We also knew, however, that after a day of fun, summer would soon slip away and school would be around the corner.
So it was a recent trip to Kennywood that a lot of those memories resurfaced – counting down the days to go, the endless wait on the drive to get there and a day-long fun at the park.
It also brought back memories of a long-ago commercial for Kennywood, and one of my all-time favorite commercials. In the spot, Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Jack Lambert challenges the Pittsburgh-area theme park.
Lambert was the quintessential tough guy in those days but he couldn’t compete with the park’s roller coasters. The linebacker with missing front teeth was screaming for dear life in those commercials. In fact, he lost that day at the park, exclaiming at the end of the commercial, “I’ll get you next time, Kennywood!”
It was a blast seeing that commercial every time in appeared on TV — at least that’s how I remembered it. After taking a few seconds searching online, I got an even bigger thrill watching it again.
Some 30 or 40 years later, Kennywood’s connection to the Steelers continues, but it’s one that will last a lot longer than a commercial.
In 2019, the park debuted the Steel Curtain roller coaster, which has become an iconic landmark in the park.
The Steel Curtain is a giant, intimidating structure that towers over everything around it and its bright yellow color allows it to be seen from far away.
It’s also a thrill to ride.
It stands 220 feet at its highest point, it’s top speed is 76 mph and the ride lasts about two minutes.
Then there are the inversions — nine of them, in fact.
The ride also set three records when it opened: the state record for tallest coaster, the North American record for most inversions and the world record for tallest inversion (197 feet).
It’s certainly fitting being connected to the Steelers. It is, after all, named after the team’s famous 1970s defense.
And there’s more to Kennywood than the Steel Curtain. For coaster enthusiasts, there’s Phantom’s Revenge, Thunderbolt, Racer and Jack Rabbit.
I know when we took our kids to amusement parks, there was an age when they were too old for the kiddie rides and not tall enough for the “big” rides. It seemed like there was a void of thrilling rides some of those larger parks for this age group. That wasn’t the case at Kennywood, which also has an excellent kiddie land, too.
One ride I had to get on was the Turtle. Fans of the old Tumble Bug at Conneaut Lake Park should take note of this one, as Kennywood’s Turtle is the last operating ride of its kind in the world.
It turns out, our end-of-summer trip was a perfect time to go.
Kennywood is celebrating its 125th season this year (which also added to the nostalgia for me) — and it’s not over yet.
Unlike when I was growing up, the park is continuing its operating hours this fall. Phantom Fall Fest (named, presumably, after the Phantom’s Revenge roller coaster) opens today and continues through the end of October.
The park says the coasters will be open during the day and seven haunted houses and four scare zones will be opening when the sun goes down.
It seems like the perfect combination of chills and thrills that extend beyond summer.
I sure wish Kennywood did that when I was growing up.
Rick Green is editor of The Meadville Tribune and thinks that the Jack Rabbit at Kennywood is one of the most underrated roller coasters around. He can be reached at rgreen@meadvilletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.