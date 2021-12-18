As Christmas approaches, we all have an agenda that is jammed with what we must do to prepare for the holiday.
Most of us are busy with what gifts to buy for what people, what meals to prepare and how we can make the days of Christmas memorable for our children, grandchildren and maybe even ourselves.
Most of us have memories we cherish of the delicious smells, tastes and touches that play in the misty-colored film of our minds.
Of course, that film may have been edited to delete any unpleasantness and only the positive elements are projected on our mental screen. Some of us, regrettably, may not have the rich and sweet recollections of the blessed holiday and even sadder, don’t have the finely tuned ability to delete the bad projections.
Christmas has been a time of trauma, sadness and disappointment for a surprisingly large number of people in our society. Violent crime rates are about the same at Christmas as they are during other times of the year and robbery and larceny are higher at Christmas. The holiday season predictably leads to higher levels of depression and anxiety as expectations are rarely met and exacerbated by the notion that other folks are having a wonderful time while they are mired in mental mediocrity. The cycle feeds upon itself and intensifies as Christmas approaches.
Why is that?
The idea of how Christmas has become too commercialized or been separated from the original intention of the holiday is not a new one as it has been spoken about for a century. Our society, however, speaks one way and still acts as though Christmas was only about gifts and parties and spending like idiots on both.
The average American will spend over $1,500 on gifts and food for the holiday and the entire population will spend nearly $1 trillion in the Christmas season.
A National Geographic article cited a poll that only 35 percent of Americans considered Christmas a “deeply religious” holiday. Either the respondents reflected how commercial Christmas has become, or more disturbingly, how Christmas doesn’t have its roots in a significant spiritual event?
If we can at the very least, combine our crazy spending and non-spiritual activities with an appreciation of the “true” meaning of Christmas, a good deal of the accompanying mood disorders might be lessened.
For Christians, the birth of Jesus Christ was the ultimate watershed event in human history. Nothing before or after was as important as the birth of what Christians deem the Messiah and the human expression of the Christian God. Christ’s birth was the ultimate message of hope and love for His adherents and exists entirely out of what we see now as Christmas celebration.
For non-Christians or non-religious, the existence of the historical Jesus provides great lessons in how people should treat their neighbors and how important human relations are for individual happiness. You don’t have to be a “Christian” to take positives from Christ and His life and, for your personal reasons, a person might easily take joy in the birth of the historical Jesus.
For us Christians, to be truly Christian, it’s critically important to talk the talk and walk the walk of what Jesus Christ asked us to say and, more importantly, do. His birth, for us, is a source of hope for what happens today, tomorrow and beyond. It must be thoroughly embraced and cherished.
C.S. Lewis said, “I believe in Christianity as I believe that the sun has risen. Not only because I see it, but because I see everything by it.” Lewis would be devoted to the birth of Christ and celebrate Christmas as a new dawn for civilization.
Gary DeSantis is a Meadville resident and author of “The 6th Floor” and "The Redemption of Benjamin Lowell."