This year's primary election campaigns were different than other years for certain.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual forums were not held to allow voters to hear opposing candidates at the same time.
For Meadville City Council, the NAACP held a forum for the candidates for city council. Reports were that all candidates who had announced their candidacies were invited, whether the race was contested or not. Only three participated.
Some candidates reportedly had previous engagements and couldn't reschedule because the forum was announced so late in the election cycle.
• • •
In the meantime, the race for county clerk of courts is frustrating for the two candidates over a fake Facebook page.
The fake page includes the Crawford County Republican name, but is not authorized by the party and has detrimental remarks about the chairwoman of the party, Jody Leech.
The "fake" page supports Roan Hunter, who is challenging incumbent Patricia Wetherbee. Roan posted a statement on his campaign Facebook page, denying any part of the fake page.
Hopefully, once the primary election is over, this type of stuff will end.
It's sad enough at the national level, but the local level should be above this — regardless of the party or the candidates involved.
I have no problem with freedom of speech. I personally have a problem with name-calling and outright lies. There is no place in campaigns for this type of campaigning.
Many voters will get turned off and not vote at all.
• • •
The recent Crawford County Republican Committee spring dinner was sold out. There still remains a division in the party with those who supported candidates in the last sheriff's race still at odds.
Many of those who were "faithful" to the party have no shown no interest in the party. Instead, now many are supporting the challenger in the clerk of courts race.
On the other hand, others are saying the party is growing and is bigger and better than ever.
• • •
One guest at the recent dinner was Jason Richey, who is running for governor next year.
Reports are state Sen. Dan Laughlin of Erie County is considering a run for governor as well. If he should win, he will be one of only a handful of governors elected from northwestern Pennsylvania in many years.
The others are Meadville's Ray Shafer, elected in 1966; and Tom Ridge, elected in 1995.
Many people believe a statewide race is difficult. In Ridge's case, his campaign went door-to-door throughout the state. His manager went door-to-door with his baby on his backpack.
That style — combined with many other techniques — worked well.
• • •
The Crawford County Democratic Party, which usually has a spring breakfast, did not have one this year.
Apparently, it was because of the COVID-19 pandemic issue.
• • •
State Rep. Brad Roae is being criticized by many people for not supporting a move to name a bridge in Greenwood Township after the late John Marin, a retired state police trooper. Apparently, Sen. Michele Brooks and state Rep. Parke Wentling have supported the move, but Roae has not.
• • •
Crawford County Prothonotary Emmy Arnett was named June Bennett Woman of the Year and Brian Custard was named Terry Stover Man of the Year. Both were well deserved.
• • •
One faithful member, Howard Roxberry, who always led the prayers at the dinner, is recuperating from surgery and unable to attend. Best wishes go out to Howard for his quick recovery.
• • •
Also on this year's ballot will be retention question for Crawford County Judge John Spataro, who is seeking another 10-year term. Others will include District Magisterial Judges Amy Nicols of Titusville and Sam Pendolino of Meadville.
• • •
I'm hearing reports of several county elected officials planning to retire at the end of their terms in two years. That should make for some interesting races for certain.
If people are interested in public office, now would be the time to start planning and learning how to get organized.
Too often, people decide to run without learning all the rules and/or what the office entails.
Many offices are governed by state regulations and don't make policy. Others, of course, are able to make decisions that affect people's lives.
It's vital that candidates know the difference!
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.